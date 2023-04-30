Down by four in the bottom of the seventh inning, Owasso’s Grady Mercer hit a solo home run over the right-field fence Thursday night. That was the last run Owasso would score in a 5-2 loss to Broken Arrow, but it was enough to deprive the Tigers of a district title and hand it to Sand Springs instead.

“We feel great about it,” Sandites fourth-year head coach Matt Brown said. “Obviously the kids are excited, but we know that our work’s in front of us. We’ve still got goals that we want to accomplish.”

One goal for the Sandites each season is to finish top-two in the district and to host a regional, which they’ve now accomplished in back-to-back seasons.

“It’s always great when you get to play at home,” Brown said. “The kids made that a goal from the very beginning. They went out there and made it happen.”

Sand Springs took an interesting route to its first district championship in school history. After splitting games with the other three teams that finished on top of the district at 11-3 — Broken Arrow, Owasso and Jenks — the Sandites just had to sit back and hope things worked in their favor.

First, Broken Arrow and Jenks split games April 17-18 Then, Owasso took the opener of their series against Broken Arrow on the 24th.

The Sandites needed Broken Arrow to win the rematch, but by three runs or fewer. Owasso would claim the title with a win. Mercer’s homer gave them the one-run edge in marginal points to lead a four-way tie for first place.

“We’ve got a lot of really good teams in our district,” Brown said. “You preach all the time to kids to control what you can control, and we couldn’t control that. We were just watching and waiting and it worked out in our favor.”

Of course, Sand Springs (26-7) had to take care of business in a Monday doubleheader at Putnam City North (9-25, 2-12), sweeping the Panthers 16-1 and 14-5.

Jabe Schlehuber (5-0) surrendered only three hits in four innings to get the win in the opener, while Eli Buxton (4-3) tossed nine strikeouts with three hits in five innings to earn the win in the nightcap.

Rhen Rutledge and Dom Ornelas both hit home runs in the second game. Rutledge was 5-of-7 with four runs and six RBIs on the day, while Kayden Campbell was 4-of-7 with three runs and six RBIs.

“Kayden always plays fantastic defense in the outfield,” Brown said. “Then this year the bat’s came along, he’s banging balls everywhere. It’s awesome. It’s been fun watching him play.”

A Thursday game against Sapulpa was rescheduled due to weather and then ultimately canceled.

The Sandites wrapped up their week with a 1-0 victory over Cascia Hall (24-7) on Saturday afternoon.

Easton Webb (3-0) got the start and win on the mound with five strikeouts and one hit in two innings. Five Sandites saw time on the mound as the home team looked to get everyone tuned up for this week’s regional.

Rhen Rutledge scored the lone run on an error in the bottom of the first.

“Rhen’s a good player,” Brown said. “He makes us go offensively, and when he’s going well, we’re going well.”

Sand Springs will return to action at 6 p.m. Monday in its regular-season finale against Piedmont (24-7) before it will host a regional tournament over the weekend. Teams and times have yet to be announced.

“I know our kids are going to play hard,” Brown said. “They’re going to give us a great chance to win.”