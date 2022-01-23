Sandites take down Glenpool in wrestling dual

"So I thought I’d just start smart on the mat and kind of cool it down a little bit, then I would be able to stick the guy," he said. "I feel a lot better. I felt a lot more calmed down.”

Brooks Dudley and Mason Harris, who finished third at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively, at the Lyons tournament, and James Robey, who finished 11th at 152 pounds, also won bouts for the Sandites by pins Thursday.

“I love our team,” White said. “We’re not the best compared to other 6A schools, but I feel like we’re real strong like a family. We have a lot of heart. We’re real close.”

It wasn’t necessarily the result hoped for by Glenpool, ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, who is now 5-4 in duals. The Warriors, who have already won District 5A-8 to advance to the dual state tournament in February, didn’t have their full team available and even had to forfeit two matches.