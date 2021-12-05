Sandites sweep season-opening basketball series with NOAH

Jason Clark scored 21 points as Sand Springs defeated NOAH 66-48 on Friday night at Ed Dubie Field House.

When the basketball teams met two weeks earlier, the Sandites needed a 16-point comeback to rally for the victory. In the rematch, the Sandites (2-0) never trailed by more than six points.

In a close first quarter that saw five lead changes, the Jaguars (3-3) began to pull away with nine consecutive points down the stretch, but a put-back from Sand Springs' Cale Askew made it 15-11 at the buzzer.

The second quarter was all Sandites.

Clark scored on a steal and assist from Askew, then Kooper Kelly and Clark hit back-to-back 3s and the home team never trailed again. Kade Holland’s jump shot made it 32-20 at the half.

Sand Springs continued to pull away in the third quarter and the scoring was evenly spread with seven Sandites contributing.

The home team went up 52-35 to start the final stanza and never slowed down, leading by as much as 66-44 before the Jaguars ended the game with four free throws.