Sandites sweep season-opening basketball series with NOAH

Jason Clark scored 21 points as Sand Springs defeated NOAH 66-48 on Friday night at Ed Dubie Field House.
When the basketball teams met two weeks earlier, the Sandites needed a 16-point comeback to rally for the victory. In the rematch, the Sandites (2-0) never trailed by more than six points.
In a close first quarter that saw five lead changes, the Jaguars (3-3) began to pull away with nine consecutive points down the stretch, but a put-back from Sand Springs' Cale Askew made it 15-11 at the buzzer.
The second quarter was all Sandites.
Clark scored on a steal and assist from Askew, then Kooper Kelly and Clark hit back-to-back 3s and the home team never trailed again. Kade Holland’s jump shot made it 32-20 at the half.
Sand Springs continued to pull away in the third quarter and the scoring was evenly spread with seven Sandites contributing.
The home team went up 52-35 to start the final stanza and never slowed down, leading by as much as 66-44 before the Jaguars ended the game with four free throws.
Clark, who had 19 points against NOAH in the opener, led all scorers again and also had four rebounds plus four assists, followed by JD Dickson with 13 points and Kelly with 10 points.
Sand Springs will open Frontier Valley Conference action Tuesday with a home game against No. 6 Owasso (0-0). The No. 12 Lady Sandites will open their season at 6:30 p.m. against the unranked Lady Rams (0-0) followed by the boys game.
SAND SPRINGS 66, NOAH 48
NOAH;15;5;15;13;--;48
Sand Springs;11;21;20;14;--;66
NOAH (3-3): Ian Hislop 13, Wagner 12, Connor Hislop 10, Edwards 4, Bell 4, Garner 3, Goldman 2.
Sand Springs (2-0): Clark 21, Dickson 13, Kelly 10, Askew 7, Holland 5, Oakley 4, Foster 3, Brockman 2, Jones 1.