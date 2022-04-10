Sandites sweep Jenks to open big baseball week

The train keeps rolling for Sandites baseball.

Charles Page High School's varsity team (19-3, 6-2) ended the past week with nine wins in a row, including a pair of crucial district bouts with Jenks (20-3, 6-2) to take second place in District 6A-3.

The Sandites won 8-2 at Jenks on April 4 behind a four-hitter by Jabe Schlehuber (4-0), who struck out five.

Keaton Campbell went 3-of-4 at the plate with two runs and Gabe Glenn scored two runs and two RBIs with a triple.

The rematch a day later was much closer, but the Sandites still won 2-1 at home behind a two-hit pitching performance from Carson Seabolt (3-1).

Dom Ornelas hit a RBI single in the first inning and Seabolt added another in the fourth.

Schlehuber and Seabolt "threw great,” coach Matt Brown said. “Those guys are giving us great outings every time they go out there, so I’ve got full confidence in both of those dudes.”

On Friday the Sandites won a 10-0 run-rule victory against NOAH (8-16) with 11 hits, including two-hit outings from Keaton Campbell, Ty Pennington, Ornelas and Glenn.

John Keim (3-0) got the win with two hits and four strikeouts in four innings, and Kayden Campbell (2-0) threw three strikeouts in one inning of relief.

“They’re just playing together as a team, playing for each other, and when that happens, good things happen,” Brown said. “They’re playing for each other. Our pitchers are throwing strikes; the guys in the lineup are picking each other up, so it’s just good stuff all the way around.”

The bats stayed hot Saturday as the Sandites won 12-2 against Union (14-9) in five innings.

The Redhawks scored first in the top of the second, but Ornelas and Glenn hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the inning, and Keaton Campbell added a three-run homer in the third.

Sand Springs scored seven more runs in the fourth on an error, six walks, an RBI single from Kayden Campbell and Pennington's two-run single.

Brown was more happy about the bases-loaded walks than the home runs.

“They’re willing to take their walk and let the next guy do it, and that’s unselfish," he said. "That’s what’s good. It’s a different guy for us all the time, and they’re willing to let it be a different guy, which is awesome.”

Having already played their district meetings with Owasso, Broken Arrow and Jenks, the Sandites are likely past the toughest part of their schedule, but Brown isn't overlooking anybody.

“We’re just focused on the next game we’ve got to play," he said. "Southmoore is going to show up here on Monday -- they’re going to be tough. They’re a good team. And we’ve got to go out and put a good game together.”

“That’s the main thing, is just play the next game that’s in front of us, whatever it is," he said. "Whatever kind of arm shows up on the mound, we play the game that’s in front of us, and we’ll deal with tomorrow tomorrow.

“We’re not ever playing against the other team; we’re playing against ourselves," Brown said. "We’re trying to play the best game that we can play. It doesn’t matter who shows up on the other side.”

The Sandites will play Southmoore (8-12, 2-6) at home at 6 p.m. Monday and on the road at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by non-district games against Bartlesville (16-7) on Thursday and at Glenpool (6-17) on Friday.