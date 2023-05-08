It was a familiar heartbreak for the Charles Page High School baseball team late Sunday afternoon.

For the second year in a row, the Sandites worked hard all season to host a regional championship, and for the second year in a row they came up just a hair short of punching their ticket to the Class 6A state tournament.

“Our kids have nothing to be ashamed of,” coach Matt Brown said. “They battled their you-know-whats off. That was just two good teams.”

The Sandites fell 8-7 to Stillwater in the final game of the tournament after a long and chaotic week.

Sand Springs (29-9) began play Sunday down 7-5 after a midgame postponement on Saturday, when the home-plate umpire took a foul tip to the head in the sixth inning to put an end to the day’s play.

Rhen Rutledge and Jackson Turney hit solo homers to tie it up on Sunday, but Stillwater’s Parker Jeffrey hit an RBI single in the seventh that the Sandites couldn’t answer.

“Sandite baseball’s in a much different place than it was four years ago when those guys got here,” said Brown, who is in his fourth season as head coach. “These guys have changed the program. They’ve changed the expectation, and it’s on the kids that are coming after them to hold that expectation, because the expectation is for us to win.

“Those guys have done it. Those seniors have done it,” he said.

In the first game of the tournament, the Sandites easily handled Booker T. Washington (8-27), run-ruling the Hornets 12-2 in five innings behind four home runs.

Rhen Rutledge scored a solo shot, Jace Arnold hit homers in both of his at-bats, and Jabe Schlehuber hit a grand slam in a seven-run second inning.

Gage Elliott (7-1) tossed three strikeouts and three hits in three innings for the win.

In the first game against Stillwater, the Sandites quickly found themselves in a 4-0 hole before rallying in the fourth to a 9-5 win.

A pair of errors plated two in the first inning, and Anthony Smith hit a two-run double to score two more in the second after a trio of walks loaded the bases.

Smith struggled on the mound in the fourth, however, walking four to put the home team on the board before giving up a bases-clearing double to Elliott.

Brody Rutledge added an RBI single and Rhen Rutledge hit his second homer of the day before the Pioneers made a pitching change, but Blake Azeire walked two more and Schlehuber hit an RBI single to make it 8-4 before the inning came to a close.

Easton Webb (4-0) fanned six and surrendered only one hit in three innings for the win, while Eli Buxton (4-3) struck out seven over four innings for the save.

In Friday’s rematch, the Pioneers won 4-3 on a walk-off single in the eighth inning to force an “if” game on Saturday.

Schlehuber (5-0) struck out 10 and surrendered only two hits in 5⅔ innings while going 2-of-3 at the plate with two doubles.

Elliott took over on the mound, and Stillwater’s Owen Coil hit a two-run homer in the seventh to keep the Pioneers alive.

On Saturday, the Sandites took a 4-1 lead in the second on a bases-clearing double from Brody Rutledge, but Sand Springs walked three and committed two errors in the fifth to fall behind 5-4.

Arnold evened it up with an RBI single, but Gage Gundy hit his third homer of the game and Ethan Holliday added another to give Stillwater (29-10) the lead before the game’s suspension.

Webb got the four-inning start, Eli Buxton ended the day on Saturday, and Arnold took over on Sunday. The trio combined for 10 strikeouts and only six hits.

The Sandites will graduate six players this year but will return a still-loaded lineup next season.

Dom Ornelas and Schlehuber will continue their baseball careers together at Northern Oklahoma College in Enid. Jacob Blevins will play football at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, and Brody Rutledge will play football at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

Gage Elliott is still deciding where he will play ball next year, and Rhen Rutledge plans to become a Tulsa firefighter after graduation.