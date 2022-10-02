Sandites start softball regional with momentum after undefeated week

Sand Springs enters softball's postseason with momentum after strong pitching from Addison Hughes and Kelsi Hilton led the Sandites to a sweep of their final three regular-season games last week.

On Wednesday, the Sandites (23-14) will open a regional at Broken Arrow. The Sandites will meet Muskogee (14-22) in a first-round game at 2 p.m. On the other side of the bracket is Broken Arrow (25-9) vs. Putnam City North (8-23). Sand Springs has yet to play Muskogee this season but lost 7-5 against Broken Arrow at the Tigers’ tournament and beat Putnam North 1-0 twice in district action.

If the Sandites win their opener, they will play again at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The regional is scheduled to conclude Thursday.

The Sandites, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games, have won 17 regional titles and are aiming to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

The Sandites won their regular-season finale 7-2 on Thursday against visiting Collinsville.

Hughes pitched a three-hitter and struck out eight. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead, but Jaden Jordan tied it with a two-run double in the third, and Mikena Stephens hit the go-ahead RBI single in a five-run fourth inning.

The week began with Hughes pitching a four-hitter in a 6-0 win Sept. 26 at Sperry. Kenzie King went 3-of-4 with a RBI.

The Sandites haven’t lost a Highway 97 rivalry game in over a decade, and this time it was Hilton who led the charge in an 8-3 win with a seventh-inning grand slam while tossing eight strikeouts. Jordan also hit a home run.

Volleyball

The 16th-ranked Sandites (16-16, 3-5) went 5-2 last week, splitting a pair of Frontier Valley Conference matches before going 4-1 at the Southmoore Invitational.

They won a 3-0 sweep of Muskogee last Tuesday but fell 3-1 to Booker T. Washington on Thursday. They put up a great fight against the Hornets, however, losing close sets of 25-17, 28-26, and 25-22 after winning the first 28-26.

In Moore, the Sandites lost 2-1 to conference foe Bartlesville, but won 2-1 against No. 12 Moore, 2-1 against Bishop Kelley JV, 3-0 against Shawnee, and 3-1 against Southmoore.

The Sandites are home for their last regular-season match at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against No. 1 Jenks (26-4, 7-0).

Cross Country

Josie Grona took first place in the elementary meet Saturday at Kiefer, running the mile in 6:14.92. Sophie Grona finished fifth in 7:05.26, and the team took eighth.

The elementary boys also placed eighth, led by Kellen Adkins with a 6:30.74 mile for 10th place.

Shooting

Caden Shea won the Muscogee Nation Trap Shoot last Wednesday with a score of 24.

Fishing

Gabriel Castellano and Ean Williams took 22nd place at the Oklahoma Bass Nation season opener Saturday on Fort Gibson Lake. The duo caught five fish weighing 7.32 pounds. Nate Griffin and Eli Rogers placed 31st, Caden Strawn and Drew Turner placed 46th, Decana Plummer and Gunner Beasley placed 47th, and Jonathan Isley and Jaxon Trotter placed 49th.