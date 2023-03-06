The Charles Page High School baseball team won its first two games of the season by a 12-3 run rule against Shawnee on Friday and Yukon on Saturday.

The Sandites capitalized on a disastrous error-filled second inning from Shawnee to take a 6-1 lead, and Northern Oklahoma College signee Dom Ornelas blasted a third-inning grand slam to put his team in run-rule territory.

Kayden Campbell got the win against Shawnee with nine strikeouts, four walks and two hits in four innings.

Gage Elliott got the win against Yukon with three strikeouts, no walks and five hits in four innings.

Brody Rutledge, Rhen Rutledge and Jackson Turney totaled three hits apiece, and Rhen Rutledge capped the scoring with a three-run homer in the top of the fifth to secure the run rule.

Sand Springs wrapped up the preseason with a 6-2-1 record, beating Pryor 3-1 on Monday before falling 4-2 to Union on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State-committed freshman Easton Webb tossed eight strikeouts in three innings with only two hits against the Pryor Tigers.

Ornelas hit a solo homer against the Union RedHawks, and Eli Buxton struck out eight in four innings.

The Sandites will kick off district play Monday at defending state champion Owasso (2-0) before hosting the Rams on Tuesday and Victory Christian (1-1) on Thursday.

Girls powerlifting

The CPHS girls powerlifting team took third place at the Oklahoma Girls Powerlifting Coaches Association North Regional on Tuesday in Miami, qualifying seven for the state championship.

Senior heavyweight Jaden Jordan won her second regional title and fourth meet of the year, benching 165 for first place, deadlifting 405 for first, and squatting 370 for second.

Also qualifying for state are Madison Thompson, Melanie Skelly, Gracie Worthington, Olivia Alexander, Kelsi Hilton and Kiyah Dover.

Worthington placed third at 136, Thompson fourth at 220, Alexander sixth at heavyweight, Dover seventh at heavyweight, Hilton seventh at 136, Skelly ninth at 150 and Thompson 11th at 108.

The state meet was to be held Monday, March 6, at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant.

Dance

The Sandite dance team advanced to the finals in both Pom and Hip Hop at the National Dance Alliance High School Nationals in Orlando, Florida, placing third in Hip Hop and fifth in Pom.