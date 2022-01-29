Sandites split Highway 97 basketball battles with Chieftains

Sand Springs and visiting Sapulpa split Friday night's Highway 97 basketball doubleheader at a packed Ed Dubie Field House.
In the boys game, Sand Springs picked up its first Frontier Valley Conference win of the season, 62-46. Sapulpa won the girls matchup 45-44 on freshman Mataya Hall 's basket just before time expired.
Sand Springs 62, Sapulpa 46 (boys)
In a battle to get out last place in the Frontier, the 6A-East No. 14 Sandites (5-10 overall, 1-6 conference) outshot and outrebounded the 5A-East No. 14 Chieftains (4-12, 0-7) to win their third consecutive Highway 97 Rivalry meeting.
“It feels good,” Sandites coach Eric Savage said. “We’ve been close several times this year and we just haven’t been able to finish.
“Sapulpa’s kind of having a year similar to ours, and we knew this was going to be two teams that were really hungry for a win. I thought from the tip we came out focused and executed, and really controlled the game.”
The Sandites took a 6-0 lead out of the gate and never trailed, though the score stayed close till midway through the fourth quarter.
“We had a few lapses in there and Sapulpa kept coming at us, but overall I thought they followed the game plan and we were able to keep them at bay,” Savage said.
Charles Page High School took a 31-23 lead into the half and a 44-32 lead into the fourth quarter, with its biggest advantage being a 16-point lead early in the final stanza.
The visiting Chieftains then mounted a comeback attempt, scoring 10 in a row, kicked off by a Gavin Read layup through contact. Read missed the free throw, but Kylen Edwards made the putback and drew a foul of his own, sinking the free throw.
Charles Hobbs scored on back-to-back possessions to cut the deficit to 48-42, but it was all Sand Springs from there.
“We just had to keep attacking,” Savage said. “A couple of times we got slow and quit running. I tried to tell them, ‘we’re playing to win, we’re not playing not to lose.’ I thought we got a little tentative there with what to do with the ball.”
Edwards led all scorers with 20 points, but Jaymason Lindsey was the only other Chieftain in double digits with 12 points.
Jason Clark and JD Dickson led the Sandites with 12 points apiece, followed by Kooper Kelly with 10. Ethan Oakley, Cale Askew and Costen Brockman added eight points apiece, and Oakley had 15 rebounds.
“We’re making improvements,” Savage said. “It’s hard to see in our conference sometimes because of how top-heavy and good it is, but we’re making improvements, we’re shooting the ball better, we’re passing the ball better. We struggled early in the year when people would press us, and we’re doing a much better job of that.”
The Sandites will embark on another tough week on the road witha Tuesday game at No. 5 Union (8-8, 4-4) and a Friday battle at No. 6 Owasso (11-6, 6-2).
Sapulpa 45, Sand Springs 44 (girls)
Down 44-43 with seven seconds left, Sapulpa's Stailee Heard went for the go-ahead layup and had it deflected by Journey Armstead -- right into the hands of Hall for the winning put-back after the Chieftains trailed for most of the night
“It was really big,” Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip about Hall’s winning basket. “The possession before she had gone down and shot quicker than we would have liked, so it’s really nice to have her come back and finish.
“For her to be a freshman and be able to do that speaks volumes for her confidence and how much our team has grown to this point.”
The 5A-East No. 1 Chieftains (11-4, 4-2) didn’t take their first lead until late in the second quarter and still trailed through most of the second half before a huge momentum shift midway through the fourth.
With 3:50 left to play, the Sandites’ 6-foot junior center Hailey Jackson fouled out while trying to block a bucket from Stailee Heard. Although Heard missed the and-one free throw, Tyla Heard rebounded her sister for the put-back and Jaselyn Rossman hit a 3-pointer soon after for the 43-41 lead.
Layne Kirkendoll made a free throw for the 6A-East No. 4 Sandites and Armstead put the home team back on top, but after Hall’s go-ahead basket, Sand Springs (12-3, 5-2) didn’t have enough time to get off a final shot.
“We got some key stops at key times and we really wanted to take the ball out of Journey's hands because we know she’s a big part of their offense,” Calip said.
“I just felt like our kids stayed within the game plan and gave ourselves an opportunity to win a tough game like this on the road in a hostile atmosphere. And it’s our rival, so we knew that it was going to be a battle so I’m just really really proud of the kids.”
Sapulpa didn’t allow a single offensive rebound and held the potent CPHS defense to a season-low three steals.
The heavily recruited Heard sisters led the Chieftains, with Stailee scoring 12 and Tyla adding 10. Armstead led all scorers with 15 points for the Sandites.
Sapulpa has won three straight in the Highway 97 rivalry series, and Calip remains undefeated against Josh Berry’s Sandites. It was also the third consecutive win for the Chieftains overall since a loss to El Reno at the Shawnee Invitational.
Sand Springs has lost three of its last four games after starting the season 11-0.
Next up for the Sandites is a road meeting with No. 3 Union (12-3, 6-1) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and a trip to No. 9 Owasso (8-9, 3-5) on Friday.
CPHS 62, Sapulpa 46 (boys)
Sapulpa;9;14;9;14;--;46
CPHS;19;12;13;18;--;62
Sapulpa (4-12): Edwards 20, Lindsey 12, Read 5, Hobbs 5, Lewis 2, Abbuge 2.
CPHS (5-10): Clark 12, Dickson 12, Kelly 10, Askew 8, Oakley 8, Brockman 8, Roper 4.
Free Throws: CPHS 10-of-14, Sapulpa 10-of-14. Field Goals: CPHS 22-of-39, Sapulpa 15-of-49. Offensive Rebounds: CPHS 6, Sapulpa 5. Defensive Rebounds: CPHS 27, Sapulpa 12. Total Rebounds: CPHS 33, Sapulpa 17. Steals: CPHS 8, Sapulpa 11. Blocks: CPHS 2, Sapulpa 0. Fouls: CPHS 17, Sapulpa 13.
Sapulpa 45, CPHS 44 (girls)
Sapulpa;11;8;10;16;--;45
CPS;16;4;13;11;--;44
Sapulpa (11-4): S. Heard 12, T. Heard 10, Hall 7, Bilby 7, Rossman 7, Berry 2.
CPHS (12-3): Armstead 15, Kirkendoll 9, T. Morris 9, Jackson 6, Wilson 3, L. Morris 2
Free Throws: Sapulpa 4-of-7, CPHS 5-of-10. Field Goals: Sapulpa 19-of-50, CPHS 17-of-32. Offensive Rebounds: Sapulpa 13, CPHS 0. Defensive Rebounds: Sapulpa 16, CPHS 12. Total Rebounds: Sapulpa 29, CPHS 12. Steals: Sapulpa 4, CPHS 3. Blocks: Sapulpa 0, CPHS 7. Fouls: Sapulpa 9, CPHS 13.