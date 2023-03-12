Jabe Schlehuber pitched a one-hitter to lead Sand Springs past defending Class 6A champion Owasso 8-0 on March 7 at Sand Springs.

The Northern Oklahoma College-Enid signee recorded eight strikeouts in seven innings to deal the Rams their first loss of the season while also going 2-of-3 at the plate with a run and two RBIs.

Sand Springs scored six runs in the first inning thanks to three walks, two errors, Schlehuber’s two-run double, and a two-run single from Brody Rutledge.

Alex Dudley and Jackson Turney added RBI singles in the third and fourth innings to pad the lead.

The victory paid back a 4-0 loss to start district action the previous night.

After a rainout Thursday prevented their scheduled game against Victory Christian, the Sandites (3-1) departed for their annual spring break tournament and will compete this week at the Tate Aggie Classic in Pensacola, Florida.

Wrestling

Sand Springs’ Mitchell Smith was selected to represent the Large East at 150 pounds in the OCA All-State Duals. Smith went 108-35 in his career as a four-time state qualifier and two-time placer.

Girls powerlifting

The Sandites powerlifting team took fifth place at the OGPCA State Championship meet with two placers.

Jaden Jordan finished as runner-up at heavyweight, placing fourth in squat (370) and bench (160), while setting the OGPCA State Meet record in deadlift at 420 pounds.

Madison Thompson took fourth place at 220, finishing third in squat (325) and deadlift (330) and fifth in bench (150).

Golf

The Sand Springs varsity boys took second place in their season opener at the Muskogee Golf Invitational at Muskogee Golf Club behind a third-place performance from Zane Downey.

Downey shot 74, Cole Hight shot 78, Mason Ward scored 80, Cameron Villines scored 83 and Drew Paden posted 90.

Eastyn Eardley led the varsity girls with a 104 at their season opener in Sapulpa, followed by Addison Endicott at 114 and Kaylee Brenner at 117.