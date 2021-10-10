Sandites softball season ends in regional finals; Volleyball Senior Night includes winning sweep

Sand Springs finished its softball season with an 18-15 record after an 11-1 loss in a Class 6A regional final at Owasso.

Earlier in the regionals, the Sandites defeated Muskogee 8-5 and 6-1, and lost 6-1 to Owasso.

In the first win, the Sandites made the most of three walks, three errors, and four singles in the top of the first to take an 8-0 lead and held on for the win behind Kelsi Hilton’s pitching.

Avery Tanner scored the only Sandite run in the first game against Owasso on an error, but the Sandites only trailed 3-1 till the fifth when the Rams began to pull ahead.

In the Muskogee rematch, Hilton held the Roughers to only one run with three strikeouts, while Lauren Hammock led the offense with two hits, one run, and two RBI.

The host Rams rolled to a six-inning run-rule win in the elimination match, however, with Tanner’s RBI double scoring Kaylei Rake for the lone Sandite run.

Volleyball

The Class 6A No. 16 Sandites (14-19) picked up a 3-0 non-conference sweep of 5A No. 12 Glenpool (13-18) on Senior Night (Oct. 5) with sets of 25-18, 25-16, and 25-12.