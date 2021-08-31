Sandites softball coach Shelli Brown reaches milestone

Shelli Brown has been the head softball coach at Charles Page High School since before her current class of seniors was even born. In fact, she’s been the head coach since before some of her assistant coaches were born.
Now in her 25th season as a Sandite, Brown is a pillar in the community.
“Shelli’s an icon in women’s softball at the high school level,” Sand Springs athletic director Rod Sitton said. “She started her career here, hopefully she ends her career here. She’s not only a great coach, but a great leader and a great example for the young ladies that go through here. It’s been a real privilege to have her here and work with her, and also be her boss. She’s just a great person all around.”
On Aug. 24, the team celebrated Brown’s 600th career win in fast pitch. The milestone came in a 14-6 rout of Adair on Aug. 19 at the Rogers State festival in Claremore. The Sandites also beat Lincoln Christian 11-2 in the first game of the festival.
Owning a 603-326 record with 10 regional championships, two academic state championships, two district titles and one conference championship, Brown has been one of the most successful coaches in school history in any sport. Under her guidance, 32 Sandites have received All-State accolades and at least 60 have signed to play at the collegiate level.
“It’s not about excellence just in softball itself, but it’s also about academic excellence,” district superintendent Sherry Durkee said. “Personally, I’m super proud of the two academic state championships.”
Prior to the Tuesday-night doubleheader against Enid, Brown’s senior class presented her with a commemorative game ball signed by the entire team, along with flowers and balloons. Then they gave her two more wins by drubbing the Pacers 20-3 and 3-1.
Reagan Rector went 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs and two doubles in the first game, Mikenna Stephens was 3-of-4 with four RBIs, and Kelsi Hilton was 3-of-4 with four runs.
With temperatures nearing 100, the bats slowed down in Game 2, and the Sandites actually needed a fifth-inning comeback. Trailing 1-0, Taylor Skipper tied it up with a single to score Ashlyn Clark, then Skipper and Jolee McNally scored on an error for the lead.
Nataley Crawford pitched eight strikeouts and allowed only three hits in the first game, and Hilton got the win in Game 2.
The Sandites followed it up with a 12-4 district victory over Bartlesville on Thursday as Hilton went 3-of-4 at the plate with a triple, two runs and four RBIs, while also striking out four batters in four innings from the circle. Lauren Hammock was also 3-of-4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Sand Springs (5-3 overall, 3-0) will continue 6A-3 district action with a Thursday game at Bixby (9-2, 5-0).
Volleyball
The Class 6A No. 13 ranked Sandites (7-4) suffered a 3-1 conference loss to No. 3 Broken Arrow (10-3) on Aug. 24 at the Ed Dubie Field House.
The Sandites lost sets of 25-15, 25-22, and 25-9, but stole the third set 25-20 for their first game win against the Tigers since 2018.
Payton Robbins scored nine kills with three blocks, 16 digs and three aces in the loss. Layla Lenex had three kills and five blocks. Tehya Johnson had two kills, two aces, and 23 assists. Jacelyn Smith scored seven kills and two blocks. Charley Fahland had two aces and 17 digs, and Kasidy Holland had seven kills and three digs.
The Sandites will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Regent Prep.
Cross Country
The Lady Sandites placed 11th in a 5K run at Edmond Deer Creek on Aiug. 21, led by Jazmin Lopez in fifth place out of 105 runners with a time of 23:13.98.
The boys team didn’t have enough runners to place as a team, but Noah Hanlon finished in 26th with a time of 19:13.58.
The elementary girls placed third at Kiefer on Saturday. Chloe Grona won the 1-mile run in 5:52.45, Josie Grona placed third in 6:19.71, and Sophie Grona placed 15th in 7:06.99.