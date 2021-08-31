Sandites softball coach Shelli Brown reaches milestone

Shelli Brown has been the head softball coach at Charles Page High School since before her current class of seniors was even born. In fact, she’s been the head coach since before some of her assistant coaches were born.

Now in her 25th season as a Sandite, Brown is a pillar in the community.

“Shelli’s an icon in women’s softball at the high school level,” Sand Springs athletic director Rod Sitton said. “She started her career here, hopefully she ends her career here. She’s not only a great coach, but a great leader and a great example for the young ladies that go through here. It’s been a real privilege to have her here and work with her, and also be her boss. She’s just a great person all around.”

On Aug. 24, the team celebrated Brown’s 600th career win in fast pitch. The milestone came in a 14-6 rout of Adair on Aug. 19 at the Rogers State festival in Claremore. The Sandites also beat Lincoln Christian 11-2 in the first game of the festival.

Owning a 603-326 record with 10 regional championships, two academic state championships, two district titles and one conference championship, Brown has been one of the most successful coaches in school history in any sport. Under her guidance, 32 Sandites have received All-State accolades and at least 60 have signed to play at the collegiate level.