Sandites show improvement in volleyball loss; CPHS celebrates softball alumni

Charles Page volleyball coach Skylar Jackson saw some positives from her team’s fifth consecutive loss Thursday night as the Sandites were very competitive in their last two games against Regent Preparatory School.

Regent, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, defeated the 6AII No. 14 Sandites in three games — 25-16, 26-24 and 27-25 at Ed Dubie Field House.

Jackson was excited about how the Sandites battled after the first game.

“We’re in a tough class; 6A is tough, so the history has kind of been middle of the road,” she said Thursday. “We’ve really had to work hard against the mentality of being second-best.

“In the last couple of matches, it really showed; we really struggled with that. But today, even though we did lose, I think we stayed up much better than we have in our last couple of matches.”

The Sandites (6-6) have gone through the gauntlet over the past two weeks, falling in 3-0 sweeps to No. 4 Owasso, No. 7 Bixby and No. 2 Broken Arrow.

The Tigers (13-2, 4-0) dismantled Sand Springs 25-14, 25-7 and 25-8 on Tuesday, dropping the Sandites to 0-4 in Frontier Valley conference play.

Regent Prep (17-3) started to run away with things in the first set, scoring most of its kills on tipped balls, while the Sandites’ power hitters struggled with accuracy early on.

“We made one switch: I put Jayden Smith on the outside,” Jackson said. “But I think we served tougher and kept them out of the system. They were unable to get their big hitter the ball as often, or as prime of a set, and that played in our favor.

“We did adjust to the tip,” she said. “Obviously they kind of go to that pretty often if they’re off in any sort of way, so we picked that up quite a bit.”

The adjustments worked well, letting the Sandites take the next two sets to extra rallies.

Sand Springs trailed by as much as 16-11 in Game 2 before surging back to a 22-21 lead before Central Arkansas commit Ella Drake scored back-to-back kills for the win.

In the final game, the Sandites were down 21-13 before rattling off an eight-point streak, highlighted by some aggressive blocking from Payton Robbins and Averi Tippit.

The decisive point ended up being an ace from Ellen Jenkins that was nearly a service error, just barely rolling up over the net and dropping on the other side.

“I’m just proud of our girls for staying up even though we lost the first and the second,” Jackson said. “We were down a bunch in the third and still rallied, so I’m proud of them for staying up and not just giving it away.”

Robbins scored eight kills to lead the Sandites and added 10 digs. Olivia DeWitt recorded a team-high 17 digs; Hannah McKelvey had 15 assists; and Layla Lenex had five blocks and four kills. Sophomore Josie Myers also impressed with six kills.

“I told them, ‘You always want to work hard, because even if you lose, it’s so worth it,’” Jackson said. “‘If you give it your best and at the end of the day they still get the best of you, then that’s OK. You’re still going to be proud of what you did out there,’ so they continue to work hard for their teammates.”

Drake scored 17 kills and two aces for the Rams, while Meg Goodwin and Ellen Jenkins added seven kills and three aces apiece.

The Sandites will have six days between matches before resuming their schedule Thursday at Pryor (2-13).

SoftballAfter the Aug. 29 “Youth Night” game against Bixby was rained out, the Sandites brought the heat to district-leading Jenks (12-2, 7-0) in the Alumni Night game Aug. 30.

Sand Springs (8-8, 2-3 6A-3) fell 6-4 after battling back from a 6-1 second-inning deficit.

Ashlyn Clark, Jaden Jordan, Kenzie King and Addison Tuttle scored for the Sandites.

Addie Hughes (4-7) and Kelsi Hilton (4-1) combined to record nine strikeouts from the circle.

After the game, the Sandites celebrated their many former players who were in attendance.

Sand Springs will return to action Tuesday at home with a district-double header against the combined Tulsa Memorial/Booker T. Washington (0-12, 0-4) at 5 p.m. for Senior Night. They will also host Bartlesville (9-6, 3-2) on Thursday.

FootballThe Sandites’ eighth-graders won their season opener 20-6 at Muskogee, while the freshmen posted a 32-0 shutout against the Roughers.