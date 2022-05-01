Sandites set to host baseball regional after Highway 97 win

For the first time since 2011, Sand Springs is hosting a Class 6A baseball regional this week.

The Sandites (29-6, 11-3) clinched being a regional host with two district wins over Putnam North on April 25-26. Sand Springs finished one game behind district champion Owasso in 6A-3 and won a tiebreaker with Jenks for second place due to a two-game sweep on April 5-6.

The Sandites won 4-0 over Putnam North on April 25 and 25-7 a day later.

Jabe Schlehuber (6-1) tossed a one-hitter in the opener with 10 strikeouts. Keaton Campbell had two RBIs.

Dom Ornelas blasted his team-leading eighth home run of the season in the sequel, and the Sandites tallied 20 hits in their highest-scoring game since 2016. Eli Buxton (3-1) threw six strikeouts against two hits in three innings.

On Thursday, the Sandites paid back an 8-0 loss from earlier in the season by defeating Highway 97 rival Sapulpa 18-5.

Kayden Campbell (4-0) pitched a two-hitter against the Chieftains (26-9), and Keaton Campbell and Ty Pennington both hit home runs to lead a 16-hit Sandite effort.

The regular season ended in a 4-3 loss to Westmoore (25-10) on Saturday. Buxton took his first loss of the year as he gave up three hits and struck out three in 1-1/3 innings.

Slow-pitch

Sand Springs ended the season with a 7-14 record after falling 10-2 to Guthrie and 19-1 to Jenks on Wednesday at regionals.

Golf

Zane Downey shot an 81 and Mason Ward had an 84 to lead the Sandites at the Skiatook tournament on Wednesday. Seth Benton shot 89, Drew Paden 91 and Cameron Villines 94.

The girls ended their season April 26 at the Ponca City regional tournament. Gina Foster shot 110 and Madison Chambers scored 112 for Sand Springs.

Track and Field

The Sand Springs boys took 10th and the girls placed eighth at the Frontier Valley Conference meet Friday at Union.

Layne Kirkendoll won the long jump at 19 feet, 1.5 inches to break her own school record of 18 feet, 8 inches. She also placed fourth in the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches.

Matthew Shelton placed fourth in shot put at 46 feet, 10 inches. Jestin Rawlins placed sixth in discus at 139 feet, 6 inches. The girls 4x800 relay team placed fourth in 11:04.84.

Tennis

The Lady Sandites split with Sapulpa on Thursday. Sapulpa won the singles match, but Caitlin Shipman and Daffaney Snyder won 6-2, 7-5 in doubles.

Fishing

Hunter Spencer and Hayden Lowrance won the Oklahoma Bass Nation youth event April 24 on Keystone Lake. The duo caught five fish totaling 16.54 pounds, including the 4.37-pound big bass.

Caden Strawn and Drew Turner were runners-up with five fish weighing 16.47 pounds, including a 3.93-pounder.

In the high school division, the Sandites were led by Mack Taylor and Parker Haling with five fish weighing 13.15 pounds for ninth place.

Eli Rogers and Caden Shea placed 10th with five fish weighing 13.09 pounds. Nathan Griffin and Jaxon Trotter placed 11th with five fish weighing 12.87 pounds.

Gabriel Castellano and Dallas Elifrits were 32nd with three fish weighing 7.07 pounds. Cruz Norris and Gunnar Casey were 56th with a 3.05-pound fish.