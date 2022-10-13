Sandites rebound to roll Putnam City West 44-14

SAND SPRINGS — Sand Springs needed to bounce back following a district loss last week and Ali McCoy provided just what the sixth-ranked Sandites needed.

McCoy rushed for career highs of 157 yards and five touchdowns to ignite the offense and propel Sand Springs to a 44-14 victory against Putnam City West in District 6AII-1 action Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.

“He’s one of my favorites,” Sand Springs Head Coach Bobby Klinck said about the sophomore running back. “He might night think so, the way we coach him but he’s a guy that shows up every day and waits for his opportunities. What a performance he had tonight.”

With Sandite rushing leader Kenneth Page not available, McCoy responded when coaches called upon him.

McCoy tallied first-half touchdown runs of 1 and 15 yards to help the Sandites (4-3, 2-2 District 6AII-1) take a 21-0 lead at halftime.

McCoy then added rushing scores of 2 and 11 yards in the third quarter before ending his night with a 55-yard scamper in the final period.

“I always hoped for five touchdowns or more,” the 185-pound running back said.

“Just be an all-star and believe in my dream, in my process,” he added after carrying the ball 23 times against the Patriots (2-5, 0-4).

McCoy’s rushing total helped Sand Springs generate 381 yards in total offense. The Sandites did not punt in the game.

Quarterback Easton Webb passed for 118 yards and hooked up with Brody Rutledge on a 30-yard touchdown pass for Sand Springs’ first score of the evening on the team’s opening possession of the game.

“I’m very proud that they came out (like they did),” Klinck said of his team. “It’s fall break and it’s usually not the best atmosphere on fall break sometimes. They came out really fast and then got themselves going. So I’m really proud of these guys.”

Rutledge had three catches for 42 yards while Jacob Blevins grabbed five receptions for a team-best 51 yards.

Defensively, the Sandites limited the Patriots to under 100 yards both rushing (98) and passing (90).

“I knew we replaced a bunch of starters this year,” Klinck said. “So we knew that we were going to take some lumps in the beginning of the season. It’s good to have a good performance to get some confidence.”

Sand Springs moved in front 37-0 after a 22-yard field goal by Jonathan Daniels late in the third quarter.

Taking advantage of a muffed Sandite punt return, the Patriots scored their first points on a 17-yard touchdown run by Jordan Warrior on a fourth-and-12 play in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

PC West’s other touchdown came on a 14-yard burst from Dujuan Knight, who topped the Patriots with 57 yards rushing on 16 carries.

SAND SPRINGS 44, PUTNAM CITY WEST 14

PC West 0 0 0 14 - 14

Sand Springs 14 7 16 7 - 44

SS — Rutledge 30 pass from Webb (Daniels kick)

SS — McCoy 1 run (Daniels kick)

SS — McCoy 15 run (Daniels kick)

SS — McCoy 2 run (kick failed)

SS — McCoy 11 run (Daniels kick)

SS — FG Daniels 22

PCW — Warrior 17 pass from Johnson (Garcia kick)

SS — McCoy 55 run (Daniels kick)

PCW — Knight 14 run (Garcia kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs—PCW 14, SS 21; Rushes-Yards—PCW 32-98, SS 44-263; Comp-Att-Int—PCW 10-28-1, SS 9-15-1; Passing Yards -PCW 90, SS 118; Fumbles-Lost—PCW 1-0, SS 0-0; Penalty Yards—PCW 7-74, SS 6-40; Total Yards—PCW 198, SS 381; Punts-Avg—PCW 4-31.8; SS 0-0.