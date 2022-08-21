Sandites ready for football season opener at Sapulpa

It remains to be seen who will be the starting quarterback for Sand Springs when the Sandites open their football season Friday night.

The American Heritage Bank Highway 97 Rivalry game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Sapulpa’s George F. Collins Stadium and will be broadcast statewide on Cox YurView.

This will be the 96th edition of the rivalry that dates to 1922. Sand Springs won last year’s game 53-26. The Sandites, ranked No. 5 in Class 6AII, were 8-4 last year and reached the state semifinals. Sapulpa, ranked No. 9 in 5A, went 6-5 last year.

After a 24-7 loss to two-time defending Class 6AI state champion Jenks on Friday at the Trojan Preview, the front-runner to be Sand Springs' starting quarterback is Kiefer move-in Marek Matheson. The 6-2, 225-pound senior showed confidence and promise as he led his new team on the first four possessions against Jenks.

Matheson was 2-of-4 passing for 15 yards and was sacked twice while the team primarily leaned on Kenneth Page’s nine carries for 26 yards.

On the final drive of the game, the Sandites turned to freshman Easton Webb, who methodically led a 12-play, 65-yard scoring march against a Trojan unit that had swapped out many of the starters.

Webb was 6-of-9 for 43 yards and connected on a 14-yard touchdown to Brody Rutledge to avert the shutout.

Matheson “has been getting the majority of the reps with the ones, but just like anything, whoever’s the Week 1 starter doesn’t mean they’ll be the starter the next week,” Sandites coach Bobby Klinck said. “That’s for every position. It’s a constant, competitive deal every week.”

Jenks quarterback Ike Owens was 10-of-13 passing for 114 yards and two TDs, while Jaiden Carroll scored two touchdowns.

“We’ve got to become better tacklers, be more physical, and come better mentally prepared,” Klinck said.

The Trojans scored on each of their drives in the two-quarter game.

Jonathan Daniels averaged 38 yards per punt for the Sandites, while Drake Fain, Carder Hoffman, Dallas Elifrits and Dominic Ornelas led the defense.

The Sandites played a clean game with no penalties or fumbles.

“I think Kenneth (Page) did a better job running the ball, and you know we’ve got two of the best receivers,” Klinck said, referring to Rutledge and Jacob Blevins.

“If we can give our quarterbacks time to get the ball off, we’ve got opportunities in jump-ball situations. They’re going to make great catches for us this year.”

Klinck said he was “a little disappointed in the way we came out” against Jenks.

“Obviously, it’s Jenks,” he said. “They over-physicalled us a little bit, but what we’ve been trying to instill in these guys is a belief in themselves that no matter who we’re playing, you have an opportunity.”

Klinck doesn’t shy away from giants, and that's why the Sandites eagerly scheduled Jenks in the preseason and 6A1 No. 3 Bixby in the second game of the year.

“We’re never going to back down, and I want our guys to know what that looks like and feels like,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep grinding, keep pushing. We’re going to keep getting better.

“I’m never satisfied, but we’re gonna keep getting better.”

Sand Springs will see some new faces in district action. The Sandites’ district replaced Bixby, Ponca City and Choctaw with Stillwater, U.S. Grant and Tahlequah while retaining Booker T. Washington, Muskogee, Bartlesville and Putnam West.

The home opener against Ponca City is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 16.