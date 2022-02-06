Sandites ready for busy basketball week

The Sandites won a war of attrition against the Redhawks, taking advantage of three foul-outs in the final two minutes.

“I just love it for my girls,” Sandites coach Josh Berry coach. “They went out there and fought hard.

“They’re going out there against a well-coached team in Union. But you know, we’re a good team, too. So to be able to finally come out with a win against one of those top teams shows that we are a top team as well.”

The Sandites had previously lost three of their last four games against top-ranked foes Edmond North, Bixby, and Sapulpa.

“I think that’s huge,” Berry said. “I think they responded, they learned from some of the losses that we had, and they bonded together.

“We had some big contributions with Journey being in foul trouble and some people stepped up. That’s what you need to advance and survive from here on out.”

Hailey Jackson and Armstead scored 10 each for the Sandites, while Layne Kirkendoll finished with six points and 10 rebounds, and Sakauri Wilson added seven points.