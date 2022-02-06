Sandites ready for busy basketball week

A busy week at home awaits the Charles Page High School basketball teams.
The Lady Sandites (13-3, 6-2 Frontier Valley), ranked No. 4 in Class 6A East, girls’ basketball team, are coming off a 38-34 upset over No. 2 Union (12-4, 6-2) last Tuesday. With Friday's game at Owasso postponed due to weather, they will have some extra rest.
CPHS, after playing No. 13 Jenks (5-9, 2-6) on Tuesday, will face No. 7 Booker T. Washington (8-9, 5-3) on Friday, and then squeeze in a Thursday night makeup game against No. 15 Muskogee (2-9, 1-6). All three games are at Sand Springs' Ed Dubie Field House.
The Muskogee game was originally scheduled for Jan. 18, but was canceled by the Roughers due to the Omicron surge. The athletic departments are still working to reschedule the Owasso game.
The Lady Sandites previously won 64-30 against Jenks and 60-40 against the Hornets, but have yet to face the Roughers this season.
In their last outing the Sandites knocked off the team that was first in the conference.
Union managed to hold Sand Springs’ leading scorer Journey Armstead without a field goal, but the senior star did her damage at the free-throw line instead, shooting 10-of-13 with 8 points in the fourth quarter.
The Sandites won a war of attrition against the Redhawks, taking advantage of three foul-outs in the final two minutes.
“I just love it for my girls,” Sandites coach Josh Berry coach. “They went out there and fought hard.
“They’re going out there against a well-coached team in Union. But you know, we’re a good team, too. So to be able to finally come out with a win against one of those top teams shows that we are a top team as well.”
The Sandites had previously lost three of their last four games against top-ranked foes Edmond North, Bixby, and Sapulpa.
“I think that’s huge,” Berry said. “I think they responded, they learned from some of the losses that we had, and they bonded together.
“We had some big contributions with Journey being in foul trouble and some people stepped up. That’s what you need to advance and survive from here on out.”
Hailey Jackson and Armstead scored 10 each for the Sandites, while Layne Kirkendoll finished with six points and 10 rebounds, and Sakauri Wilson added seven points.
No. 1 Bixby currently leads the conference with a 45-34 win against Sand Springs. There’s no rematch scheduled this season, so the Sandites will need Bixby to stumble in at least one of its five remaining conference games for a shot at the FVC title.
Boys Basketball
The No. 14 Sandites (5-11, 1-7) suffered a 79-38 loss at the hands of the No. 7 Redhawks (9-8, 5-4) last Tuesday despite a 12-point effort from JD Dickson, and the schedule doesn’t get much easier this week.
After No. 2 Jenks (14-4, 7-2) comes to town on Tuesday, No. 1 Booker T. Washington (16-1, 8-1) visits on Friday. The Sandites’ best chance at picking up a win this week will be in a rescheduled meeting with No. 11 Muskogee (4-8, 2-5) Thursday night.