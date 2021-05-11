Sandites qualify three for 6A state track meet, two win regional titles

Sand Springs crowned two champions and qualified three athletes for state at the Class 6A Regional track meet in Sapulpa on Saturday.

Greg Reed and Layne Kirkendoll won regional titles in the long jump, and Joseph Mattison also qualified in that event.

Kirkendoll remains undefeated in the long jump this year, leaping 17 feet-11 inches to win her eighth gold medal in that event and her 13th overall. She also came in as the runner-up in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet-2 inches.

Reed crushed his previous personal best with a leap of 21 feet-4.5 inches, which ranks eighth in school history. Mattison recorded a jump of 20-9 for third place, and he placed fourth in the 200-meter dash in 22.4 seconds.

The boys’ 4x800 relay team placed fourth with a time of 8:56.5 and Jazmin Lopez placed fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:28.07.

The state meet is Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe.

GolfSand Springs’ Meghan Charles shot 162 to tie for 16th while Alyx Edwards shot 240 for 73rd at the 6A girls state tournament at Broken Arrow Golf Club on May 5-6.