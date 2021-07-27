Sandites preparing for `rebuilding' cross country season

“I’m excited about our elementary, and the interest in elementary and middle school. I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t have 20 kids out for middle school whereas we only had six last year.”

Burdge said about the upcoming season, “We only lost one senior. Last year we didn’t have very many girls coming out for it so we were short. This year, four of our varsity runners will be seniors so next year will be a challenge.”

“Dalton Wilcox will definitely be the No. 1 senior leading not necessarily in time, but he’ll be one of the leaders. Jazmin Lopez is the only senior girl we have this year. Jazmin’s gonna be a leader. She’s a real hard worker, her and her brother Alex. I think we’ll probably be able to field a team of girls; we’ll have five. I asked around as we were going; I was talking to other coaches, and it seemed everybody was shallow on girls last year.”

Burdge added, “We’re really looking at ‘what do we do?’ Cross country’s been strong for a lot of years and last year was just a tough year. We never had a race with five varsity boys, somebody was quarantined all year long. So putting it all back together is what we have to figure out how to do. I’m going to have to get out and do some things to spur some interest.