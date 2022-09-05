Sandites prepare for Week 2 showdown at Bixby

Football teams usually don’t want their bye week to occur right after the season opener.

However, that early bye week could be helpful for coach Bobby Klinck’s Sand Springs Sandites as it gives them extra time to prepare for a nondistrict showdown against powerhouse Bixby.

The Sandites (1-0) will visit Bixby at 7 p.m. Friday at Spartan Stadium. It will be Bixby’s home opener.

Last year, Bixby defeated Sand Springs 58-14 in a district game, outgaining the Sandites 555-81 en route to its fourth consecutive Class 6AII state title.

It was the 100th win as Bixby’s head coach for Charles Page graduate Loren Montgomery.

Bixby routed most of its opponents last season, but Sand Springs trailed only 9-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Bixby, which has moved up to 6AI, opened this season with a 49-14 victory over Owasso for its 50th consecutive win, a state record.

The Spartans then visited Springdale (Arkansas) Har-Ber last Friday.

Sand Springs opened the season with a 35-21 win at Highway 97 rival Sapulpa on Aug. 26 as Kenneth Page had 39 rushes for 205 yards and five TDs. He also had a 31-yard reception.

Senior linebacker Drake Fain led the defense with 11 tackles.

Bixby has two quarterbacks, Connor Kirby and Austin Havens, who share playing time. They combined for 257 passing yards, and Kirby rushed for 119.

The Spartans have two of the area’s top players, tight end Luke Hasz and defensive back/receiver Dylan Hasz, who are Arkansas commits.

Luke Hasz caught a TD pass against the Sandites last year, and Kirby rushed for two TDs.