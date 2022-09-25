Sandites prepare for Tahlequah after losing 48-26 to Muskogee

It was a tale of three football games last Friday night at Memorial Stadium. The No. 6 Muskogee Roughers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2019 with a 48-26 win over No. 7 Sand Springs in a District 6AII-1 opener.

Sand Springs (2-2) will try to bounce back from that loss at 7 p.m. Friday at eighth-ranked Tahlequah (2-2), which has won two in a row, including its district opener, 27-6 over Putnam West.

The Sandites will try to avoid falling into a deep deficit as they did last Friday when Muskogee stormed out to a 27-0 first-quarter lead that easily could have turned the game into a blowout. Sand Springs, however, came back with four consecutive touchdowns to cut Muskogee's lead to 27-26 to start the fourth quarter.

Then the wheels came off the wagon for the resurgent Sandites who committed five penalties, surrendered an onside kick, and threw two interceptions in the final period.

“I was very happy with our kids,” said second-year Muskogee coach Travis Hill, whose Roughers were 2-8 last season.

“They showed a lot of composure. It was a little emotional because when you work with a bunch of kids you get in environments that they have failed in before. So when they don’t fail, it’s very exciting.

“Kudos to our kids, that’s what it’s all about. That’s what we’re all here for. It’s for those guys to go out and continue to grow up and use football as a tool to make them better people.”

Roughers sophomore star Jamarian Ficklin ended the night 16-of-29 for 269 yards passing, with six touchdowns to one interception.

The Roughers forced three-and-outs on the Sandites’ first three possessions while scoring on their first four drives for a stunning 27-0 lead in the first quarter.

Ficklin scored on a 7-yard screen to Anthony Watson, a 61-yard strike to Kayden McGee, and a 51-yard throw to Brandon to Tolbert to make it 21-0.

Ondraye Beasley added an 85-yard run for the Roughers, but Jayden Bell’s 2-point pass was broken up, and the Sandites began to build momentum.

Kenneth Page cashed in on a 17-yard run, then Kyle Morrall recovered a muffed kick to set up a 2-yard scoring dive from Page.

Cody Cramer snagged an interception on the Roughers’ second-half opening possession, and Easton Webb connected with Brody Rutledge soon after on a 26-yard touchdown.

Webb kept the ball to score on a fourth-down plunge from the 1 with six seconds left in the third, but Muskogee soon regained control after stopping the Sandites' 2-point conversion pass that would have given Sand Springs its first lead of the night.

Ficklin tossed a 62-yard score to Jayden Bell, then Sandite penalties resulted in an onside kick from the 30-yard line. Tolbert recovered the kick, and Ficklin found Watson from 9 yards out. Soon after he added a 20-yard strike to Beasley for the final points of the game.

Beasley ended the night with 103 yards on only four carries to go with 13 yards on two receptions. Bell led the Roughers receivers with three catches for 95 yards.

Sandites freshman Webb was 18-of-27 for 251 yards and three interceptions in his first varsity start, and Page had 31 carries for 147 yards. Rutledge had five catches for 105 yards to lead the receiving corps.

MUSKOGEE 48, SAND SPRINGS 26

Muskogee 27 0 0 21– 48

Sand Springs 0 13 13 0– 26

First quarter

Muskogee—Watson 7 pass from Ficklin (Armstrong kick), 7:39

Muskogee—McGee 61 pass from Ficklin (Armstrong kick), 6:06

Muskogee—Tolbert 51 pass from Ficklin (Armstrong kick), 3:28

Muskogee—Beasley 85 run (pass failed), 0:03

Second quarter

Sand Springs—Page 17 run (kick failed), 9:21

Sand Springs—Page 2 run (Daniels kick), 5:43

Third quarter

Sand Springs—Rutledge 26 pass from Webb (Daniels kick), 7:22

Sand Springs—Webb 1 run (pass failed) 0:06

Fourth quarter

Muskogee—Bell 62 pass from Ficklin (Armstrong kick), 10:29

Muskogee—Watson 9 pass from Ficklin (Armstrong kick), 9:40

Muskogee—Beasley 20 pass from Ficklin (Armstrong kick), 5:37

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: MUS 9, SS 22. C-A-Y-I: Rushes-Yards: MUS 27-314, SS 50-161. Comp-Att-In: MUS 16-29-1, SS 18-27-3. Passing Yards: MUS 269, SS 251. Total Yards: MUS 460, SS 416. Fumbles-Lost: MUS 3-3, SS 5-3. Penalty Yards: MUS 65, SS 150. Punts-AVG: MUS 2-25.5, SS 3-42. Records: MUS 4-0 (1-0), SS 2-2 (0-1).