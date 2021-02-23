Sandites prepare for state wrestling tournament

Zander Grigsby (16-14) and Shane Wolf (17-16) both went 2-2, falling one round short of placement, and Ethan Norton (19-15) picked up two wins en route to a sixth-place finish at 138.

“Mitchell wrestled well,” Patterson said. “Ethan Norton wrestled really well. He competed with every guy he wrestled with in a tough bracket. We weren’t really competing as well as we probably should’ve in a few weights.”

Two former Sandites punched their tickets to State. Christian Forbes, in his second season at Broken Arrow, placed second at 106. Carter Young, who won a state title in his freshman season at Sand Springs, won the 138-pound bracket for Stillwater.

Because of the weather delays, the upper weights will have a short week to prepare for the state tournament.

“They’re going to get most of their conditioning in the (regionals),” Patterson said. “We’ll have a few light practices and work on a few techniques and some things that we need to work on from the tournament.

“A little bit more grit and toughness will go a lot longer way this year. Those guys who are grinders are going to have a little bit more of an advantage.”