Sandites prepare for state wrestling tournament

This year’s high school wrestling postseason is a bit unorthodox due to COVID-19 and winter weather.
The Class 6A regionals, held last Saturday and Monday at Broken Arrow, were delayed more than a week due to the weather. And in those regionals, all the competition in seven weight classes was held on one day and the other seven on the second day — instead of all classes spread out over two days.
This year’s 6A state tournament will be held on Saturday, instead of taking place over two days, at Oklahoma City’s State Fair Arena.
Wrestle-in matches start at 10 a.m., followed by quarterfinals at 11 a.m., semifinals at 1 p.m., consolation semifinals at 3 p.m., and finals at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s been a weird year,” Sand Springs coach Jarrod Patterson said. “Whatever they throw at us, we’re just going with the flow.
Patterson added about the regionals that it was “like two separate tournaments.”
Sand Springs had one state qualifier last Saturday, with Mitchell Smith (25-9) placing third at 132 pounds. The sophomore son of former coach Kelly Smith earned four pins and his only loss was a 5-0 decision to former 3A state champion Cade Nicholas, the No. 2 seed out of Stillwater. Smith captured third when he pinned Broken Arrow’s Casey Goss at 2:31.
Zander Grigsby (16-14) and Shane Wolf (17-16) both went 2-2, falling one round short of placement, and Ethan Norton (19-15) picked up two wins en route to a sixth-place finish at 138.
“Mitchell wrestled well,” Patterson said. “Ethan Norton wrestled really well. He competed with every guy he wrestled with in a tough bracket. We weren’t really competing as well as we probably should’ve in a few weights.”
Two former Sandites punched their tickets to State. Christian Forbes, in his second season at Broken Arrow, placed second at 106. Carter Young, who won a state title in his freshman season at Sand Springs, won the 138-pound bracket for Stillwater.
Because of the weather delays, the upper weights will have a short week to prepare for the state tournament.
“They’re going to get most of their conditioning in the (regionals),” Patterson said. “We’ll have a few light practices and work on a few techniques and some things that we need to work on from the tournament.
“A little bit more grit and toughness will go a lot longer way this year. Those guys who are grinders are going to have a little bit more of an advantage.”
Basketball playoffs openThe 13th-ranked Lady Sandites (10-7) will open the 6A state basketball playoffs with a regional game against Ponca City (7-7) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Union. The winner plays the third-ranked Union (15-1)/Bartlesville (3-13) winner in the regional finals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Union.
In a boys regional Friday, the Sandites (6-9) will face No. 8 Jenks (11-4) at 6 p.m. at Broken Arrow. The winner will play the 10th-ranked Broken Arrow (11-6)/Enid (1-4) winner in the regional finals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Broken Arrow.
