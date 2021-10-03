Sandites prepare for softball regional; Tehya Johnson, Layla Lenex reach volleyball milestones

Sand Springs' softball team is traveling to Owasso for a Class 6A regional this week.

In the first round, the Sandites (16-13) will play Muskogee (17-16) at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in their first meeting of the season. On the other side of the bracket is Owasso (27-5) against the combined Memorial/Booker T. Washington team (2-21).

Sand Springs previously lost 8-0 to Owasso in the second game of the season while it was short five starters due to injuries and COVID protocols. The Sandites beat BTW/Memorial 16-0 twice in district play.

Sand Springs has won 10 regional titles in its 25 years under head coach Shelli Brown and 17 overall, including five in a row from 2015-19 before coming up one win short last season.

Sand Springs finished the regular season with a 7-2 Senior Night win over Sperry on Sept. 27.

After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, the Sandites tied it up in the bottom of the fourth. Lauren Hammock doubled and scored on an error. Kelsi Hilton followed with a RBI double that drove in Nataley Crawford.

Avery Tanner’s RBI single gave her team the lead in the fifth, then Crawford added a two-run double. Hammock scored on a passed ball and Crawford made it 7-2 on a ground out for the final run of the game.