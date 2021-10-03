Sandites prepare for softball regional; Tehya Johnson, Layla Lenex reach volleyball milestones

Sand Springs' softball team is traveling to Owasso for a Class 6A regional this week.
In the first round, the Sandites (16-13) will play Muskogee (17-16) at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in their first meeting of the season. On the other side of the bracket is Owasso (27-5) against the combined Memorial/Booker T. Washington team (2-21).
Sand Springs previously lost 8-0 to Owasso in the second game of the season while it was short five starters due to injuries and COVID protocols. The Sandites beat BTW/Memorial 16-0 twice in district play.
Sand Springs has won 10 regional titles in its 25 years under head coach Shelli Brown and 17 overall, including five in a row from 2015-19 before coming up one win short last season.
Sand Springs finished the regular season with a 7-2 Senior Night win over Sperry on Sept. 27.
After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, the Sandites tied it up in the bottom of the fourth. Lauren Hammock doubled and scored on an error. Kelsi Hilton followed with a RBI double that drove in Nataley Crawford.
Avery Tanner’s RBI single gave her team the lead in the fifth, then Crawford added a two-run double. Hammock scored on a passed ball and Crawford made it 7-2 on a ground out for the final run of the game.
Hilton picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle with no hits, no runs, no walks and three strikeouts in four innings.
The final game of the regular season, scheduled for Thursday at Oologah, was canceled due to rain.
Volleyball
The Sandites (13-18 overall, 2-5 Frontier Valley), ranked No. 16 in 6A, lost 3-0 to No. 3 Jenks on Sept. 28.
Senior setter Tehya Johnson surpassed 1,000 career assists in the match and Layla Lenex set the school record in career blocks.
The Sandites were supposed to host Booker T. Washington on Thursday, but that match was canceled due to a leak in the roof of the Ed Dubie Field House, and will not be rescheduled.
Sand Springs will host 5A No. 12 Glenpool (13-16) at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Senior Night and will wrap up regular-season action at No. 9 Union (21-9, 4-3) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cross country
The Sandites varsity boys placed seventh and the girls took ninth Friday at the Claremore meet.
Jazmin Lopez placed 13th in the 5K run, finishing in 21:57 to lead the girls. Alejandro Lopez led the boys in 18:01 for 28th place, closely followed by Noah Hanlon in 18:03 for 31st.
The junior high boys placed ninth in the 2-mile run, led by Taigh Wright in 12:05 for 20th.
Wrestling
Charles Page High School graduate Daton Fix placed second at the Senior Freestyle World Championship finals Sunday in Oslo, Norway.
Fix, an Oklahoma State redshirt junior, won his first four matches by technical superiority, outscoring his opponents 41-0.
In the finals, he fell 4-1 to Russia’s Abasgadzhi Magomedov in a rematch of their 2015 Cadet World Championship finals match, which Madomedov won 3-2.
The tournament earned Fix his first Senior-level World medal, and his sixth World Championship medal at any age level. He has won one World Championship, earning Junior gold in 2017 in Finland. He currently holds a 37-10 record in Senior Freestyle.