Sandites prepare for Choctaw showdown after loss at Bixby

A quick 3-and-out ended in a punt snap out the back of the end zone for a safety, followed by five more Sandites punts before they successfully moved the chains.

“I thought we had some good matchups,” Klinck said. “So we just need to watch the tape and see where we can get our playmakers in spots to get the ball.

“Because that’s what Bixby does. They’ve got some pretty good playmakers and do an unbelievable job of getting it to them in space.”

The Sandites’ defense matched up well against a loaded Spartans backfield, holding Bixby to a season-low 4.8 yards per carry.

“That’s kind of our staple here that we’re going to defend the run,” Klinck said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of pursuing the ball.

“You got guys like (Braylin) Presley, I mean he’s going to OSU for a reason. When they put him in positions to make plays, then that’s all about pursuit and effort, and we’ve got to try to get that guy down.”

Presley gained 151 yards receiving and 51 yards rushing with four total touchdowns. Burke passed for 326 yards and four touchdowns against the Sandites.