Sandites prepare for Choctaw showdown after loss at Bixby

Charles Page High School’s last serious test during the football regular season will come at 7 p.m. Friday when Choctaw visits Memorial Stadium.
For the No. 4 Sandites (5-2, 2-2), facing the second-ranked Yellowjackets (5-2, 3-1) will wrap up a challenging three-week stretch that has included losses to top-ranked Bixby and No. 3 Booker T. Washington.
Sand Springs needs a win to finish higher than fourth place in District 6AII-2.
“It’ll be a measuring stick for our program to see how we respond to something like this,” Sandites head coach Bobby Klinck said after a 58-14 loss last Thursday at Bixby.
It’s hard to look for a silver lining in a 44-point loss, but when your opponent is Bixby, you have to take what you can get.
The three-time defending state champion Spartans have won 43 in a row.
The Sandites held Bixby to an unusually low 9-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the home team soon hit the gas for a 30-0 halftime advantage and never looked back.
“The biggest thing is that we didn’t give up in the second half,” Klinck said. “I told them, ‘Hey I want it 0-0 this half; let’s see what happens.’ You go by that, it’s 28-14, so I was proud of our guys for not giving up.”
Sand Springs graduate Loren Montgomery picked up his 100th win in 12 seasons as Bixby’s head coach.
“This is Coach Montgomery’s 12th season here, so their culture is pretty ingrained, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Klinck said.
Bixby outgained Sand Springs 555 yards to 81, forced 10 punts, got a turnover on downs, sacked Ty Pennington five times, and totaled 16 tackles for loss.
“They were definitely more physical than us,” Klinck said. “That comes with off-season weight room stuff.
“We’ve just got to really grind and get into that to where we’re not missing weeks during the summer. That’s got to be our culture.”
Bixby has been more physical than everyone they’ve played this year, including No. 2 Choctaw in a 70-7 win a week earlier.
The Sandites defense actually held up well, considering the opponent.
Sand Springs forced one punt and three turnovers on downs and got two takeaways deep in their own territory.
Ryder Barnes picked off Christian Burke on Bixby’s first possession, and Trevor Stone recovered a fumble on the Spartans’ last possession.
“I think that in the first quarter we showed some fight,” Klinck said. “Defensively we showed some fight. We kind of got off to a rocky start offensively, which hasn’t happened all year, so that was pretty surprising.”
A quick 3-and-out ended in a punt snap out the back of the end zone for a safety, followed by five more Sandites punts before they successfully moved the chains.
“I thought we had some good matchups,” Klinck said. “So we just need to watch the tape and see where we can get our playmakers in spots to get the ball.
“Because that’s what Bixby does. They’ve got some pretty good playmakers and do an unbelievable job of getting it to them in space.”
The Sandites’ defense matched up well against a loaded Spartans backfield, holding Bixby to a season-low 4.8 yards per carry.
“That’s kind of our staple here that we’re going to defend the run,” Klinck said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of pursuing the ball.
“You got guys like (Braylin) Presley, I mean he’s going to OSU for a reason. When they put him in positions to make plays, then that’s all about pursuit and effort, and we’ve got to try to get that guy down.”
Presley gained 151 yards receiving and 51 yards rushing with four total touchdowns. Burke passed for 326 yards and four touchdowns against the Sandites.
Pennington passed 14-of-28 for 106 yards and two touchdowns for the Sandites, with both scoring throws going to Keaton Campbell, who caught six passes for 82 yards.
“I was proud of our guys’ fight,” Klinck said. “We’re a better team than that.
“That’s a really good football team. They’ve got some really good players. They’re well-coached. But we’re better than that. I’m proud of our guys for the most part. We’ve just got to become more physical.
“We’re going to reset this,” he said. “We’ll put it to bed, make corrections, and then we’ll come up with a brand new game plan, and we’re gonna see what happens.”