Sandites place fourth at their first girls state powerlifting meet

Anyone who watched Jaden “JJ” Jordan on the softball field as a sophomore can testify to the strength of the .743 slugger. Now a junior, Jordan is starring in a brand-new sport.

In her first year of competition in girls powerlifting, Jordan finished as a state runner-up and led her Sand Springs team to a fourth-place finish at the state meet.

When strength and conditioning coach Kevin Avey saw her strength in the gym last winter, he knew she was special.

In fact, her numbers on squat, bench and deadlift were higher than last season’s state champion in girls powerlifting.

“I looked it up, and last year, she would have won state,” Avey said. “So I said, `You know what? Next year we’re going to do this.’ And then it just kind of expanded.”

Mikah Hampton and Melanie Skelly joined up, and the Sandites competed at their first Oklahoma Girls Powerlifting Coaches Association meet in January at Nowata.

“I realized that with three girls, we weren’t going to do very well as a team,” Avey said. “So I started recruiting even more, and I got four more right at the end of January.”

As the strength coach for all of the district’s athletic programs, Avey already knew which girls would be the most competitive in their weight classes and who would be the most interested.

Avey recruited Ashley Blake and Madison Thompson from cheer, Kasidy Holland from volleyball and Carson Sargent from soccer in time for the Catoosa Invitational.

There, the Sandites took seventh place, with Jordan winning all three events.

The team improved to fourth place at the Dickson Invitational, with Jordan and Holland finishing as runners-up.

Then at the North Regional, the team finished second, with Jordan winning deadlift and squat and placing second in bench.

Jordan, Hampton and Thompson all qualified for the sixth annual state meet March 7 at Dickson High School near Ardmore.

Jordan was second overall at heavyweight, placing fourth in squat, third in bench and second in deadlift at 405 pounds.

Hampton placed sixth overall at 108, third place, in squat, and was first in bench with 120 pounds.

Thompson was just 10 pounds shy of placing in the top 10 at 198 pounds.

The Sandites are poised to see increased participation next year. Avey coaches more than 60 girls in the high school strength program and has a growing junior high program, as well.

Several underclassmen have already expressed interest in joining the powerlifting team next year.

“After Jaden, there were two other girls that had quit their sports and were still wanting to do something,” Avey said. “And I’ve got seven already that have asked about it for next year, and I know one of them doesn’t do any sports.

“So my idea is just for more athletes to just come and do something as opposed to nothing. Yeah, Carson Sargent and Kasidy (Holland), they can do another sport — we all welcome them in,” he said.

“But my real main focus is let’s get more people involved and get them lifting and exercising. It opens up so many avenues while they’re in high school, but especially when they graduate.”

The program is also a great opportunity for athletes who want to compete but aren’t seeing a whole lot of minutes in their primary sports.

“In whatever sport it is, there’s only nine, five, 11 players on the field at a time,” Avey said. “In powerlifting, you can take as many as want to go.”

For now, there are no immediate plans to start a boys team, although a few boys have expressed interest.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Avey said. “I started with Jaden, then went to two girls, then went to seven, (and) now there’s seven more wanting to do it. I’m just trying to figure out how to make it better.”