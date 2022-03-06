Sandites open baseball season with two wins

Sand Springs' baseball team is off to a strong start on the season, winning its first two games — 11-0 against Shawnee and 9-2 against Yukon.

Jabe Schlehuber and Kayden Campbell combined for eight strikeouts in a no-hitter against the Wolves in Friday’s opener.

Dom Ornelas went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and a home run for 5 RBIs.

Schlehuber went 4-for-4 at the plate on Saturday with two doubles and a homer, and Ornelas and Keaton Campbell also hit home runs.

Boys basketball

The Sandites wrapped up a 5-18 season with a 69-54 loss in a Class 6A regional opener at Putnam West on Feb. 28. Cale Askew scored 14 points, Ethan Oakley scored 12, and JD Dickson added 10.

Soccer

The girls swept their first two matches of the season, coming back from a two-goal halftime deficit to beat NOAH 4-3 on March 1 before routing Coweta 5-1 on Thursday.

Karsen Lynch scored twice, and Lauren Foster and Lainey Stanfill also scored against NOAH. Ava Watts posted a hat trick against Coweta, and Stanfill scored twice.

Christina Thompson got the wins at goalie.

The boys lost their first two games under new coach Brent Lollis, falling 4-2 to NOAH and 2-0 to Coweta.

Golf

The boys placed sixth at the Olive Wildcats Golf Classic in Sapulpa. Mason Ward shot 81 to tie for 10th, Seth Benton shot 87, Drew Paden 93, Zack Downey 93, Hunter Brenner 99, Sidney Horton 101 and Jacob Halpain 116.

Madison Chambers shot 114 as the lone Lady Sandite.

Tennis

The boys’ team placed 16th at the Jenks tournament, led by Connor Shipman with a 13th finish in No. 2 singles.

Track and field

The Sand Springs girls placed 10th and the boys took 15th at the season-opening Owasso Track Invitational.

Freshman star Lainey Stanfill placed fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.79 and was third in the 200 in 26.69. Jazmin Lopez paced fifth in the 800 in 2:33.38.

Bowling

The Sand Springs boys placed second at regionals and third at state.

Powerlifting

The girls placed second at the North Regional, with Jaden Jordan winning squat, deadlift and overall at heavyweight. Jordan squatted 335, deadlifted 380 and benched 155 to qualify for state.

Madison Thompson placed fourth at 198 and Mikah Hampton placed fifth at 108 to qualify.