Sand Springs did something March 28 that only one other Oklahoma high school baseball team has done this season.

The Sandites scored a bevy of runs against Broken Arrow.

Avenging a loss the day before on its own diamond, Sand Springs took control with a five-run second inning while pounding out 12 hits in a 9-6 victory against Broken Arrow in District 6A-3 action at Tiger Field.

Dominic Ornelas had three hits and drove in three runs while smashing his fifth homer of the year to highlight a 12-hit Sandite offense as Sand Springs (10-5, 4-2 district) tallied the most runs by any opponent against the Tigers (13-3, 5-1) this season.

“I like my kids,” Sand Springs coach Matt Brown said about his team that has now won seven of its last 10.

“They competed their butts off. Sometimes you hit them (pitches) and they find holes and sometimes they don’t. Today we found some holes.”

Besides Ornelas’ three hits, Brody Rutledge and Rhen Rutledge as well as Kayden Campbell notched two hits apiece for the Sandites.

Entering the game, Broken Arrow pitchers had permitted a combined seven runs in their last five outings, including the Tigers’ 7-1 victory Monday in Sand Springs.

In fact, in 15 games before last Tuesday’s matchup, Broken Arrow had limited opponents to one run or less in nine contests.

But such was not the case for the Sandites in the teams’ rematch in Broken Arrow.

After the Tigers had taken a 2-0 lead on run-scoring singles from Jaxon Gregory and Landon Flusche in the bottom of the first inning against Sandites starting pitcher Jabe Schlehuber (3-0), Sand Springs responded against Broken Arrow starter Landon Thiel.

After retiring the Sandites in order in their first at bat, the Tigers right-hander quickly ran into trouble as Sand Springs loaded the bases on a pair of hits and a walk to start the second.

Sand Springs would parlay six hits along with three Broken Arrow errors to plate five runs in the inning for a 5-2 lead and end Thiel’s day on the mound. Lane Condry came on in relief with the bases loaded and one out and managed to escape with no more damage done.

“It was super important just to get momentum going in our dugout, put some good at bats together, put some good swings on the ball and see what we can do,” Ornelas said of his team’s five-run uprising.

After Broken Arrow cut its deficit to 5-4 with a pair of runs in the third, Ornelas had the big blow during a three-run Sandite fourth inning.

After Brody Rutledge laced a one-out triple into the right field corner, Rhen Rutledge brought him home with a single to center. Ornelas, batting third in the lineup, then launched his fifth home run of the season off Condry to push Sand Springs in front 8-4.

“We got big Dom who put a good swing on the ball and sometimes it works out that way,” Brown said of Ornelas, the team’s senior catcher.

Ornelas was not certain that his fly ball to left field had the distance to clear the fence.

“Actually, I didn’t know it was going (for a home run) off the bat but then I heard everybody cheering so I started my home run trot,” he said.

“I put a good swing on the ball and it happens.”

The Sandites (11-5, 4-2 6A-3) followed that victory with a 6-4 win over Muskogee in a non-district game Friday.

Sand Springs stormed out to a 6-0 lead before a sixth-inning Rougher rally flipped the script from blowout to nail-bitter.

Four walks, a sacrifice hit from Schlehuber, and a two-run single from Wyatt Rutledge put the home team up 4-0 in the bottom of the first.

Jackson Turney added an RBI double in the second and Brody Rutledge scored on a sacrifice fly from Dom Ornelas after a leadoff triple in the fourth.

Gage Elliott (4-0) got the start and win on the mound, fanning four with one hit in three innings.

Jace Arnold (1-1) entered the game in the fourth and struck out five before getting in a bind in the top of the sixth. After loading the bases with two walks and a single he struck out a sixth before Doc Estes blasted a bases-clearing triple to get Muskogee on the board.

Arnold ended with seven strikeouts to three hits and two walks in three innings. Easton Webb recorded his second save of the week to close out the game.

The week started with the Sandites' 7-1 loss to Broken Arrow despite an eight-strikeout effort from Eli Buxton (1-3). Rhen Rutledge scored the lone run on an RBI single from Schlehuber in the bottom of the first.

The Sandites also had a Thursday game against Lincoln Christian rained out.

Sand Springs will return to action with a key series against district-leading Jenks (12-6, 6-0) on Monday at home and Tuesday on the road. They will host Glenpool (7-11) at 5 p.m. Thursday before traveling to Edmond Deer Creek (10-8) on Saturday.