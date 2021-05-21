 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandites' Meghan Charles selected for All-State golf
0 comments

Sandites' Meghan Charles selected for All-State golf

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MeghanC2 (copy) (copy)

Sand Springs’ Meghan Charles is an All-State selection.

 SCOTT EMIGH Photos, FOR THE LEADER

Sand Springs' Meghan Charles was selected to the East team for the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State golf match on Monday, July 26, at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa.

Charles, an Oklahoma City University signee, was the Frontier Valley Conference champion and won two other tournaments.

Charles tied for 16th in the Class 6A tournament.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News