Sandites' Meghan Charles selected for All-State golf

Sand Springs' Meghan Charles was selected to the East team for the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State golf match on Monday, July 26, at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa.
Charles, an Oklahoma City University signee, was the Frontier Valley Conference champion and won two other tournaments.
Charles tied for 16th in the Class 6A tournament.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer

