Sandites lose volleyball coach Derek Jackson to Claremore

Sydney Bond went 7-18 in 2018; Janna Green went 65-78 from 2014 through 2017; and Caleb Horton went 37-93 from 2010 through 2013. Records from before 2010 are incomplete.

Whoever is next up to the plate will benefit from a solid foundation.

“I thank Rod (Sitton); hat’s off to him,” Jackson said of the Sand Springs athletic director. “He really trusted me from the get-go of really everything. I mean fundraising to scheduling to player management.

“He really trusted me to do just about everything and kind of backed me rather well. So I really appreciate that, and I think it allowed me to be me and helped get those kids and the program where we wanted it.

“I think I’ve set a lot of groundwork for the next person to come in because of not just focusing on varsity, but you know, really doing a lot of little kids camps and pushing to start that seventh-grade program," he said.

"Just kind of trying to set up long-term success. I think they’ve got a good base under themselves.”

The program has been trending upward over the past decade, despite the occasional downward swings due to large graduating classes or brutal schedules.