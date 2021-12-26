Sandites lose volleyball coach Derek Jackson to Claremore

After a three-year stint as Charles Page High School’s head coach, Derek Jackson is moving to Claremore to take over one of the top programs in Class 5A.
Jackson departs with the best winning percentage (.510) of any volleyball coach in Sand Springs since at least 2010.
While Jackson has nothing but good things to say about his time in Sand Springs, the Claremore opportunity was too good to resist.
“The biggest thing was just the teaching opportunity that I got,” said Jackson, who has been teaching eighth-grade science at Clyde Boyd Middle School.
“I went to college for fitness and physical education, and that’s kind of what I’m going to be able to get to teach at Claremore. So I’m excited to get to teach what I actually went to college for, what I think I can do a better job at.”
On top of that, Jackson and his wife, Skylar, a Broken Arrow assistant coach, are expecting their first child.
“I think it’s going to be a little less stressful, especially with a kid on the way,” he said.
The couple live in Broken Arrow, so the commute to Claremore won’t be any worse than his drive to Sand Springs.
The Zebras are coming off a 24-17 season and state tournament appearance under Kimberly Mabbott, who went 30-41 in her two-year tenure as head coach.
Jackson came to Sand Springs by way of Clinton, where he was the head coach for two years.
The Sand Springs job brought the Kellyville native closer to home while giving him the opportunity to coach in Oklahoma’s largest classification.
Jackson went 51-49 overall during his three years in Sand Springs. His 19-15 run in 2020 and 18-14 first season rank as the second and third-best seasons in school history.
“I think early on it was just trying to change their identity and how they saw themselves,” he said.
“They had a couple of years where it was pretty rough there. I don’t think they were excited to take on big challenges like big teams like Broken Arrow and Bixby. So just getting them to the point where they thought they were winners, I think that was our first step.”
This year the Sandites finished 14-20, winning their home tournament for the second time in the past three years. Those are the team’s only two titles since 2010.
Jackson is believed to be the only Sand Springs coach to leave the school with a winning record.
Sydney Bond went 7-18 in 2018; Janna Green went 65-78 from 2014 through 2017; and Caleb Horton went 37-93 from 2010 through 2013. Records from before 2010 are incomplete.
Whoever is next up to the plate will benefit from a solid foundation.
“I thank Rod (Sitton); hat’s off to him,” Jackson said of the Sand Springs athletic director. “He really trusted me from the get-go of really everything. I mean fundraising to scheduling to player management.
“He really trusted me to do just about everything and kind of backed me rather well. So I really appreciate that, and I think it allowed me to be me and helped get those kids and the program where we wanted it.
“I think I’ve set a lot of groundwork for the next person to come in because of not just focusing on varsity, but you know, really doing a lot of little kids camps and pushing to start that seventh-grade program," he said.
"Just kind of trying to set up long-term success. I think they’ve got a good base under themselves.”
The program has been trending upward over the past decade, despite the occasional downward swings due to large graduating classes or brutal schedules.
Claremore, meanwhile, will be getting its new coach sooner rather than later. Jackson will take over following the holiday break.