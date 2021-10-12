Sandites lose thriller to Hornets, ready to visit top-ranked Spartans

Usually when a football team takes a knee to run out the clock in victory formation, that means the game’s over. But with 1:21 left to play Friday, Sand Springs’ Dominic Ornelas burst through the Booker T. Washington line and snatched a takeaway to give the host Sandites one last shot.

Unfortunately for the fourth-ranked Sandites, the No. 3 Hornets would also get a sudden takeaway in the dying moments, as Micah Tease stripped the ball from Jacob Blevins just 16 seconds later, sealing the 37-32 win for Washington in a Class 6AII-2 showdown.

It was the start of a tough three-week stretch for the Sandites (5-1, 2-1), who visit No. 1 Bixby on Thursday and host No. 2 Choctaw on Oct. 22.

Friday’s loss was a far departure from the Hornets’ 49-0 romp over the Sandites last year at S.E. Williams Stadium.

“Every time we’ve been out here it’s usually tough,” Hornets coach Jonathan Brown said. “I’ve been out here eight years, and every time we come over here it’s usually a tough game. Coach (Bobby) Klinck is doing a hell of a job of building that team in his image. They’re hard-nosed and they fight and they do a hell of a job, so I’m proud of them and it was a hell of a game.”