Sandites lose in volleyball rivalry to Sapulpa

“It was the same thing as the Owasso game,” Jackson said. “We had some game-plan stuff that we wanted to do, we just didn’t do enough of it. When you’re losing 25-22, 25-23, those really close games, it ain't but one or two balls that really make a huge difference. We’ve just got to kind of finish a little bit on some things.”

The Sandites opened on a strong note, scoring 10 consecutive points for a 10-1 lead in set 1, but each of the final three sets saw late leads lost. The home team led 24-23 in set 2, 22-20 in set 3, and 23-21 in set 4 before the Chieftains stormed back each time.

A bright note for the home team was an unusually packed field house and lots of student-section support, including a visit from the Gold Pride band.

“I thought it was awesome to see all those students out there supporting the sport,” Jackson said. “I know it’s like that during basketball and football. Just to kind of have some school pride and come out and support us, that was awesome.”

The Sandites are still looking for their first conference win but will have to wait until a Sept. 14 road match at Bartlesville before they can get on the Frontier Valley Conference scoreboard. Their next match is Thursday night at Regent Prep.

Softball

The Charles Page High School fast-pitch team dropped a pair of district games to close out the month of August, falling 6-2 to Stillwater and 8-1 to Jenks. The Sandites, who visit Bixby on Thursday night, are 5-5 overall and 3-2 in district play.