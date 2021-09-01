Sandites lose in volleyball rivalry to Sapulpa

Sand Springs won the football rivalry, but Sapulpa got payback on the volleyball court.
After winning the opening set 25-20, the Class 6A No. 12 Sandites (7-5) lost 26-24, 25-23 and 25-23 to 5A No. 5 Sapulpa (12-8) on Tuesday at the Ed Dubie Field House.
“It was a hot night, it was a long night,” Sandites coach Derek Jackson said. “I thought they worked their tails off, you could tell they were sweating, they were giving it everything they’ve got. I think Sapulpa and Corey (Harp) just did a really good job. The Heard sisters played really well, both offensively and defensively. Our kids worked hard.”
Stailee Heard scored 13 kills for the Chieftains and Ryan Hoey had 11, but it was Sandite errors that made the difference. Sand Springs out-killed the Chieftains 57-40, but committed 13 more errors.
Sand Springs had four players with double-digit kills. Layla Lenex, Kasidy Holland, and Payton Robbins scored 14 apiece, and Jacelyn Smith had 13.
Teyha Johnson recorded 43 assists, and Robbins had 11 digs. Charley Fahland posted a team-best 15 digs and four aces, despite playing the final three sets without her contact lenses after losing one early in the second game.
Ultimately Jackson attributed the loss to a failure to execute in pivotal moments.
“It was the same thing as the Owasso game,” Jackson said. “We had some game-plan stuff that we wanted to do, we just didn’t do enough of it. When you’re losing 25-22, 25-23, those really close games, it ain't but one or two balls that really make a huge difference. We’ve just got to kind of finish a little bit on some things.”
The Sandites opened on a strong note, scoring 10 consecutive points for a 10-1 lead in set 1, but each of the final three sets saw late leads lost. The home team led 24-23 in set 2, 22-20 in set 3, and 23-21 in set 4 before the Chieftains stormed back each time.
A bright note for the home team was an unusually packed field house and lots of student-section support, including a visit from the Gold Pride band.
“I thought it was awesome to see all those students out there supporting the sport,” Jackson said. “I know it’s like that during basketball and football. Just to kind of have some school pride and come out and support us, that was awesome.”
The Sandites are still looking for their first conference win but will have to wait until a Sept. 14 road match at Bartlesville before they can get on the Frontier Valley Conference scoreboard. Their next match is Thursday night at Regent Prep.
Softball
The Charles Page High School fast-pitch team dropped a pair of district games to close out the month of August, falling 6-2 to Stillwater and 8-1 to Jenks. The Sandites, who visit Bixby on Thursday night, are 5-5 overall and 3-2 in district play.