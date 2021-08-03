Sandites look to find new pitching ace as season opens Monday

“I’ve seen improvement every day between practices and scrimmages,” Brown said. “The kids are getting to know each other. That’s one of the things we always talk about is the team chemistry changes every year with graduation and new kids coming in. I think the kids have been working really hard and trying to get their team chemistry and getting each other’s timing down and the kind of coverage and range that each kid has when we have different scenarios.

“We’ve got four girls that I’ve been pitching, and so each time a pitcher comes in, the dynamics of the position players and outfielders change, but we’ve been making progress. I thought that this week, each day we got a little bit better.”

The team will be adapting for the loss of Madison Lee, Aliyah Taff, and Drew Hawkins, who were all three All-State selections.