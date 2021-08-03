Sandites look to find new pitching ace as season opens Monday

Losing only three seniors would typically be a good thing for a softball team, since most of the unit is still intact.
For Charles Page High School, however, its three recent graduates were All-Staters, including the Sandites’ best hitter and best pitcher.
But coach Shelli Brown figures they will still be in good shape as they enter her 25th season at the helm. The Sandites’ season will open Monday (Aug. 9) when they host Tahlequah at 5:30 p.m., followed by an away game against Owasso at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The team has made it 10 times to the state tournament during Brown’s career, including five in a row from 2015-19, but last year they came up one win short in a 25-7 campaign.
“It always helps when you have a group that’s been there, and this senior group has been there,” Brown said. “So by not getting to go last year they’ve experienced both sides: the excitement of winning and getting to go, and the disappointment of losing and staying home. I’m hoping that will be a factor and that experience will come into play.”
This year’s state tournament will be extra exciting as it returns to USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City after being at Firelake Arena in Shawnee the past few years. The largest softball stadium in the country, the Hall of Fame complex also hosts the Women’s College World Series every year.The Sandites played their first round of scrimmages this past week against Berryhill, Skiatook and Sperry, and will host Skiatook, Oologah, and Mannford for three straight days of 10 a.m. scrimmages Wednesday through Friday.
“I’ve seen improvement every day between practices and scrimmages,” Brown said. “The kids are getting to know each other. That’s one of the things we always talk about is the team chemistry changes every year with graduation and new kids coming in. I think the kids have been working really hard and trying to get their team chemistry and getting each other’s timing down and the kind of coverage and range that each kid has when we have different scenarios.
“We’ve got four girls that I’ve been pitching, and so each time a pitcher comes in, the dynamics of the position players and outfielders change, but we’ve been making progress. I thought that this week, each day we got a little bit better.”
The team will be adapting for the loss of Madison Lee, Aliyah Taff, and Drew Hawkins, who were all three All-State selections.
“You just have to kind of find the kids that can step into some of those spots and take on those new roles,” Brown said. “That’s something we talk about too, is that every year your role is going to change. And so now my junior group is going to be seniors, you know, there’s five of them, and they’ve had some past senior leadership to watch and observe and learn from that has been really good. They work hard and they’re good kids, and they’ve been really trying to step up and take on their leadership role, so I’ve been really pleased watching them.“
Figuring out their new ace pitcher will be one challenge after losing Taff. Junior Nataley Crawford will bring a lot of experience, posting a 7-1 record with a 3.20 ERA last season. They also have sophomore Kelsey Hilton, left-handed senior Raegan Rector, and freshman Addy Hughes to draw from.
Reloading on offense is another challenge after losing Lee, who hit .532 last season, and Hawkins who was at .409. Last year’s team was one of the best slugging units in school history.
“I think instead of being able to get a home run, I think we’re going to be looking more at base hits,” Brown said. “We have a lot of lefties in the lineup right now. We’ve got a couple of freshmen, Ashlyn Clark and Kenzie King, that have been getting some time. They’re lefties and they’re real fast. And so I think with time, Ashlyn Clark and them can probably look like a Madison Lee. They’ve got the speed and I think with experience and age, they’re gonna do really well.”
As for the senior leadership, the team will lean on Avery Tanner, JoLee McNally, Rector, Lauren Hammock, and Taylor Skipper.
“Lauren Hammock has really stepped up in scrimmages and done really well in putting the ball in play and scoring runs,” Brown said. “And then Taylor Skipper. She’s a kid every team needs. If I need her to go play first, she’ll go play first. If I need her to get behind home plate, she’s just gonna do it. She’s probably a morale booster for our kids. She’s always positive and I think trying to stay positive and work with the team.