Sandites look ahead after loss to Choctaw ends tough three-week stretch

During the past month, the Sandites’ football team has been through the gauntlet, dropping three consecutive games to the top three teams in Class 6AII.
Sixth-ranked Charles Page High School fell 41-28 at home Friday in a district match against No. 2 Choctaw (6-2, 4-1), ending a rough three-game stretch that also saw losses to Bixby and Booker T. Washington.
With the loss, the Sandites (5-3, 2-3) can finish no higher than fourth in District 6AII-2, and they will need to win their last two games to ensure a playoff berth.
They visit Bartlesville (2-6, 1-4) on Friday and host Putnam West (0-8, 0-5) on Nov. 5. They’ll be heavy favorites after three weeks as underdogs.
“We still control our own destiny,” Sandites coach Bobby Klinck said. “That’s what I tell these kids. It’s okay to be disappointed. Last week we got rolled at Bixby. I could tell the kids were disappointed.
“We’ve got two weeks to get a lot better. I do feel we’re going to be a dangerous football team when it comes time for the playoffs.”
Choctaw already saw the Sandites as a dangerous team and was on upset alert throughout the night.
“They’ve got tough, hard-nosed kids like us that just keep battling,” Choctaw coach Jake Corbin said. “We knew it would be an absolute battle on the road and a great atmosphere.
“It’s a cool place to play when you’re not the opponent,” he said. “We knew it’d be a big-time game and we knew that they were a really good team, a really talented team.”
Choctaw (6-2, 4-1) struck first on a 34-yard pass from Steele Wasel to Jax Smith, but Drake Fain stopped a 2-point conversion attempt, and the Sandites soon took their only lead of the night.
Keaton Campbell put the home team on the board with a 15-yard TD reception from Ty Pennington, and Logan Wolfe kicked the point-after for the lead.
The Yellowjackets got back on top with a 2-yard TD run by Wasel, who then tossed a 2-point pass to La’Trell Ray to make it 14-7 late in the first. Ray then scored on a 40-yard run in the second quarter.
Brooks Dudley brought pressure on Choctaw’s next possession to force a 3-and-out, and a bad punt snap was recovered by Landon Hendricks to set up a 3-yard TD run from Pennington to make it 21-14.
JuJu Smith scored on a 10-yard reception late in the half and added a 2-yard run in the third quarter to put his team up 34-14, but Sand Springs wouldn’t go down without a fight.
Pennington connected with Brody Rutledge for a 24-yard TD, the defense forced a punt and a turnover on downs, then Pennington found Ryan Shoemaker for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 34-28 with 4:10 to play.
Ryder Barnes recovered an onside kick, and the Sandites marched to the Choctaw 35-yard line before Cameron Hunt picked off Pennington and set up Ray’s 61-yard touchdown run for the final points of the game.
Even down double digits with only two minutes left, the Sandites didn’t give up. They put together a 10-play, 54-yard drive that ended on a fourth-down incompletion in the red zone as time expired.
“The difference between winning and losing can be just a few plays,” Klinck said, “whether it’s blown coverage or a missed interception opportunity, those types of things. We’ve got to start making those types of plays if we’re going to get this program over the hump.
“That’s what we try to get these kids to understand. That’s why we’re so hard on them during practice and demand excellence. Hat’s off to Choctaw — really good football team, but I like my team.”
While the Sandites matched up well against the Yellowjackets overall, they couldn’t find an answer for the heavily recruited Desean Brown, who sacked Pennington four times for 37 yards.
The senior record-breaking quarterback was 19-of-33 passing on the night with 272 yards and even strung together nine consecutive completions late in the game with 189 yards in the fourth quarter. He also ran for 74 gross yards but lost 63 to sacks.
“He’s an absolute stud,” Corbin said of Pennington. “He’s just a tough kid; throws really accurate balls. He plays tough as nails. He can barely walk at the end, and he’s still standing in there firing off, running it.
“I definitely shook his hand after the game, and wanted to tell him what a great job he did. He’s a super tough kid.”
Choctaw was paced offensively by Wasel, who was 16-of-29 passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns, while Ray had 11 carries for 122 yards and two scores.
Shoemaker led the Sand Springs receiving corps with four catches for 77 yards, while Kenneth Page led on the ground with 10 carries for 62 yards.
Fain paced the defense with nine tackles, three for losses, and two pass deflections, followed by Dudley with eight tackles, three for loss, one sack and one deflection.