Sandites look ahead after loss to Choctaw ends tough three-week stretch

During the past month, the Sandites’ football team has been through the gauntlet, dropping three consecutive games to the top three teams in Class 6AII.

Sixth-ranked Charles Page High School fell 41-28 at home Friday in a district match against No. 2 Choctaw (6-2, 4-1), ending a rough three-game stretch that also saw losses to Bixby and Booker T. Washington.

With the loss, the Sandites (5-3, 2-3) can finish no higher than fourth in District 6AII-2, and they will need to win their last two games to ensure a playoff berth.

They visit Bartlesville (2-6, 1-4) on Friday and host Putnam West (0-8, 0-5) on Nov. 5. They’ll be heavy favorites after three weeks as underdogs.

“We still control our own destiny,” Sandites coach Bobby Klinck said. “That’s what I tell these kids. It’s okay to be disappointed. Last week we got rolled at Bixby. I could tell the kids were disappointed.

“We’ve got two weeks to get a lot better. I do feel we’re going to be a dangerous football team when it comes time for the playoffs.”

Choctaw already saw the Sandites as a dangerous team and was on upset alert throughout the night.