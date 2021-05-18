Sandites' Layne Kirkendoll places second in 6A state long jump

For the second time in her career, Sand Springs junior Layne Kirkendoll is the Class 6A long jump runner-up.

Kirkendoll repeated her freshman performance in the long jump by claiming the silver medal at the 6A state track and field meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe. Her jump of 18 feet-1.75 inches was her third-best mark of the season. She also placed fifth in the high jump at 5 feet-4 inches. The top five jumpers all cleared the same height, but Kirkendoll took fifth on criteria.

Joseph Mattison signed a letter of intent to run for Coffeyville Community College last Tuesday and he competed in two events at the 6A meet. His 22.51 time in the 200-meter dash earned 10th place and he was 11th in the long jump at 20 feet-1.5 inches.

“JoJo (Mattison) is the definition of hard work and determination,” Sandites coach Tim Dial said. “He is the type of kid that every coach wishes they had a team full of.”

Sand Springs’ Greg Reed also competed in the long jump and placed 16th at state with a distance of 14 feet-11.25 inches.

Baseball

Brock Swanson, Brycen Peterman, and Kaden Young all signed letters of intent to play at Oklahoma Wesleyan University next season.

Basketball