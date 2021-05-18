Sandites' Layne Kirkendoll places second in 6A state long jump

For the second time in her career, Sand Springs junior Layne Kirkendoll is the Class 6A long jump runner-up.
Kirkendoll repeated her freshman performance in the long jump by claiming the silver medal at the 6A state track and field meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe. Her jump of 18 feet-1.75 inches was her third-best mark of the season. She also placed fifth in the high jump at 5 feet-4 inches. The top five jumpers all cleared the same height, but Kirkendoll took fifth on criteria.
Joseph Mattison signed a letter of intent to run for Coffeyville Community College last Tuesday and he competed in two events at the 6A meet. His 22.51 time in the 200-meter dash earned 10th place and he was 11th in the long jump at 20 feet-1.5 inches.
“JoJo (Mattison) is the definition of hard work and determination,” Sandites coach Tim Dial said. “He is the type of kid that every coach wishes they had a team full of.”
Sand Springs’ Greg Reed also competed in the long jump and placed 16th at state with a distance of 14 feet-11.25 inches.
Baseball
Brock Swanson, Brycen Peterman, and Kaden Young all signed letters of intent to play at Oklahoma Wesleyan University next season.
Basketball
Colt Savage, a 2018 graduate, signed with Cameron University after spending three seasons at the University of Central Oklahoma.
“Colt is an extremely poised guy that brings our team a lot of versatility at the small forward position,” CU coach Andrew Brown said. “He has great touch shooting on the perimeter along with a strong build to take advantage of size matchups. We are excited about how he fits in our system.”
Marlo Fox signed a letter of intent to play at Rogers State University after decommitting from Seward County Community College.
Savage is the second-highest scoring player in Sand Springs history with 1,697 points and Fox ranks sixth with 1,065.
Cheer
Claire Smith signed a letter of intent to cheer for Central Arkansas.
Football
Zach Heinen signed with Concordia University (Wisconsin). The future Falcon was a perfect 32-of-32 kicking extra points this past season and 51-of-52 in his career, and he was 3-of-4 on field goals with a career long of 39 yards.
Daren Hawkins signed with Abilene Christian. Hawkins played three years at receiver and totaled 546 yards on 37 catches, with nine touchdowns before switching to defense. He totaled 22 tackles and one fumble recovery his senior year.
Soccer
Sandites goalkeeper Xander Quiroga signed with Murray State in Tishomingo. Teagan Smith signed with Southwestern College (Kansas). Smith led her team in scoring this season with five goals.
