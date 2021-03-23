Sandites' Layne Kirkendoll, Joseph Mattison claim gold at Broken Arrow Relays

Layne Kirkendoll and Joseph Mattison were leaps and bounds ahead of their competition Friday at the Broken Arrow Relays, and both took home gold medals in the long jump.
Kirkendoll has already secured her position as the second-best long jumper in Sand Springs history behind two-time state champion Shawn Gilton, and she just keeps getting better as she posted a career-high and picked up her second win of the season. She also won the high jump with a career-best effort of 5 feet, 6 inches. That tied a school record shared with Velma Smith and Stephanie Brinlee, who tied as 1983 4A state runners-up.
Mattison earned his first varsity gold in his first jumping event of the season.
There were no individual running events in the dual-style meet, which pitted the Sand Springs relay teams against Broken Arrow’s varsity and JV squads. The Sandite runners didn’t win any events, but the girls’ 1600 team lost by less than a second.
The next scheduled event is at 4 p.m. Friday at Muskogee.
Baseball
The Sandites (5-6) went 0-4 at the Edmond Festival, but their Saturday doubleheader featured a pair of close shootouts. On Thursday, they lost 5-1 to Norman North and 7-4 to Mustang.
On Saturday, they lost 10-9 to both Edmond North and Edmond Santa Fe. In the first game against Edmond North, the Sandites were down 4-0 to start the sixth and scored eight runs to take the lead with Rhen Rutledge’s two-run triple and Jacob Shields’ three-run double.
The Huskies tied it 8-8 with an RBI double in the seventh to force an extra inning. Shields scored on Rutledge’s groundout for a 9-8 lead, but Edmond North won on Toby Simpson’s two-run single.
Santa Fe took a 3-0 lead into the fourth in the next game, but Pennington tied it up with a two-run triple and Kaden Young scored in the fifth for a 4-3 lead. The Wolves used four walks and a hit to make it 6-4, but Sand Springs wouldn’t stay down for long.
Keaton Campbell and Jabe Schlehuber each homered before the Wolves walked four Sandites. Cason Savage and Rutledge each scored on sacrifice flies to take a 9-7 lead, but Santa Fe’s Jase White hit a two-run double to tie it and Caleb Moore drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run.
The Sandites will return to action Thursday and Friday at the Bartlesville Bruin Classic, which will feature a Highway 97 rivalry game against Sapulpa at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Slow Pitch Softball
The Lady Sandites will host Owasso at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Soccer
The Sandites boys soccer team will compete in the Holland Hall Invitational on Thursday.
Fishing
The Sandites’ fishing teams will take to the waters at Fort Gibson on Saturday and Sunday.