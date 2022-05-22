Sandites hire Glenpool's Ty Bowling as wrestling coach

Great jobs don’t stay available for long. Less than a month after the resignation of Jarrod Patterson, Sand Springs has found its new wrestling coach.

Athletic Director Rod Sitton on Thursday confirmed the hiring of 2020 5A Coach of the Year Ty Bowling, pending the approval of the Board of Education.

“I’ve always wanted to coach in 6A,” Bowling said. “I just felt like this was the best time to go up and accept that challenge.”

Bowling previously was the head coach at Glenpool, where he coached three individual state champions and led the Warriors to five district championships.

The Warriors won three consecutive district titles from 2020 through 2022, were regional runners-up in 2021, and have placed among the top four teams in Class 5A each of the last three seasons.

“We’ve had a lot of success over the past four or five years," Bowling said. "We have awesome kids; they really bought into what me and the coaches were selling. They’re the ones who made that program what it has been.”

Leaving his hometown wasn’t an easy decision for the Glenpool alumnus, who has spent his entire professional career at his alma mater.

“Being an alumni and building this program over the last 16 years, it was definitely a difficult decision,” Bowling said. “It wasn’t a decision I made within a couple of hours. I took my time on it.”

In addition to being 6A, Sand Springs was also a desirable program to join because of its longstanding wrestling tradition, he said.

The Sandites have won two state titles and a dual state title as recently as 2017, along with four state runner-up finishes, 17 district titles and 41 individual state titles.

“I know Sand Springs has great wrestling tradition,” Bowling said. “I know they have great support within the community, with the parents, within the school.

“A lot of wrestling programs, they’re fighting for everything they can get. I think Sand Springs — they’re going to do everything they can to support the wrestling program and make sure it’s got what it needs to try and succeed.”

In addition to wrestling, Bowling also coached running backs at Glenpool. At Sand Springs, though, he expects to be focused only on wrestling.

“We didn’t discuss any football stuff," he said. "I think I’ll be all in on wrestling, and we’re working on trying to build a girls’ program, as well.”

Bowling met with the Sand Springs wrestling team this past week and will be getting together with the assistant coaches soon to begin the transition.