Sandites graduate Sydney Pennington sets OSU's homer record en route to Women's College World Series

Pennington’s fourth season at OSU came to a close at 2:18 a.m. Sunday with a rain-delayed 4-2 loss to Florida State at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. The Pokes put a stop to Georgia’s 5-0 postseason run in the first round of the tournament before falling 2-1 to James Madison, which also knocked off the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners the day before.

Pennington, a third baseman, ended the season with a .270 batting average, 33 runs, 47 hits and 36 RBIs. She also hit a career-high 13 home runs to help OSU (48-12) post the third-most wins in its history and the best season under Gajewski.

Pennington said after the game on what stood out to her most this season, “I think the biggest thing is just the way that our team grew so much closer toward the end. It’s really tough to see these seniors play their last game because coach tells us all the time that we are not really going to remember the games.

“We’re going to remember these friendships and the memories and the moments that we make, and I think it’s just really important that we remember the really good moments that we had this year and just continue to stay in touch with these people. And once a Cowgirl, you’re a Cowgirl for life. I think it’s just really exciting to be able to look back and see how much we grew together throughout this season.”