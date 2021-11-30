Sandites graduate several key football contributors after memorable season

Three-year starting quarterback Ty Pennington is among several key contributors who are graduating from the Sand Springs football program after an 8-4 season ended two weeks ago with a 20-17 loss in the Class 6AII semifinals against Edmond Deer Creek.

Pennington rewrote the school record books in his senior season. He set single-season records of 2,824 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns and career records of 6,448 passing yards, 52 passing TDs and 76 total TDs. He rushed for 1,268 yards and 24 TDs in his career.

Blake Jones wrapped up his senior year with 164 carries for 942 yards and 11 TDs. For his career, he had 374 carries for 1,874 yards and 19 TDs.

Jacob Blevins, a junior, led the receiving corps with 64 catches for 980 yards and eight TDs, followed by Keaton Campbell with 55 catches for 773 yards and nine TDs. Brody Rutledge had 41 catches for 692 yards and six TDs, and Ryan Shoemaker had 23 catches for 295 yards and five TDs.

Campbell concluded his career with 147 catches for 2,047 yards and 18 TDs, and Shoemaker had 44 catches for 521 yards and five TDs.