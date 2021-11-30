Sandites graduate several key football contributors after memorable season

Three-year starting quarterback Ty Pennington is among several key contributors who are graduating from the Sand Springs football program after an 8-4 season ended two weeks ago with a 20-17 loss in the Class 6AII semifinals against Edmond Deer Creek.
Pennington rewrote the school record books in his senior season. He set single-season records of 2,824 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns and career records of 6,448 passing yards, 52 passing TDs and 76 total TDs. He rushed for 1,268 yards and 24 TDs in his career.
Blake Jones wrapped up his senior year with 164 carries for 942 yards and 11 TDs. For his career, he had 374 carries for 1,874 yards and 19 TDs.
Jacob Blevins, a junior, led the receiving corps with 64 catches for 980 yards and eight TDs, followed by Keaton Campbell with 55 catches for 773 yards and nine TDs. Brody Rutledge had 41 catches for 692 yards and six TDs, and Ryan Shoemaker had 23 catches for 295 yards and five TDs.
Campbell concluded his career with 147 catches for 2,047 yards and 18 TDs, and Shoemaker had 44 catches for 521 yards and five TDs.
Junior star Drake Fain led the defense with 109 tackles, followed by several seniors. Brooks Dudley had 99 tackles, Conner Light had 74, Gabe Brown had 70, Ryder Barnes had 68 and Landon Hendricks had 62. Dudley produced 338 tackles in his four-year career.
Hendicks had 20 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, a safety and two blocked kicks. Brown had 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Barnes had thee interceptions and 11 passes defended. Fain had a team-high three fumble recoveries.
Jabe Schlehuber made his way into the school record books with a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown against Muskogee.
Junior kicker Jonathan Daniels was 11-of-14 on extra-point kicks this season and had a 35-yard field goal, while Logan Wolfe was 29-of-34 on extra-points and 2-of-2 on field goals with a long of 34. The team will also have to replace senior linemen Matthew Shelton, Morgan Eubanks and Owen Higgins but will return Mason Harris and Marcus Sims.
