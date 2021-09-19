 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandites graduate Daton Fix wins in USA Wrestling's world team trials
0 Comments

Sandites graduate Daton Fix wins in USA Wrestling's world team trials

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Big 12 Wrestling Chamionships (copy)

Oklahoma State and former Sand Springs wrestler Daton Fix will represent the United States in next month's World Championships at Oslo, Norway. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Former four-time state champion Sandite and current Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix won USA Wrestling's Senior World Team Trials' 61kg freestyle division on Sept. 11-12 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Fix outscored his opponents 41-5 with two technical falls to earn the right to represent the United States in the World Wrestling Championships on Oct. 2-10 at Oslo, Norway.

In the Round of 16 he defeated Carter Young 13-2, then he beat 2018 NCAA Champion Seth Gross 11-0 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he topped defending World Team member Tyler Graff 2-0 to earn a best-of-three finale against Nathan Tomasello. The 2015 NCAA Champion was no match for Fix, who won 8-3 and 7-0.

After falling to Fix in his second match, Carter Young battled back to win the consolation bracket and place third. Young is also a former Sandite, winning a state title as a freshman at Sand Springs before transferring to Stillwater.

Young won his first match 8-6 over 2020 ACC Champion Jakob Camacho. In consolations, he received a forfeit from Ethan Lizak, won 10-8 against 2016 NCAA Champion Nahshon Garrett, received a forfeit from Nick Suriano, then beat Graff 9-2 and Gross 15-12.

Young previously committed to and enrolled at Northwestern, but he has now signed with Oklahoma State.

Softball

Sand Springs split four District 6A-3 softball games last week.

The Sandites (11-10, 5-6) won a pair of 16-0 decisions against the combined Tulsa Memorial / Booker T. Washington team before falling 9-3 to Jenks and 8-3 to Stillwater.

The Sandites needed only three innings apiece to run-rule the Tulsa team on Monday, out-hitting TPS 19-1 over the two games.

Kelsi Hilton and Raeagn Rector combined for a no-hitter with six strikeouts in Game 1, and Hilton got the win. Nataley Crawford pitched all of Game 2 and tossed six strikeouts with one hit.

The Sandites will host Bixby at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to wrap up district play.

Cross country

Neither the Sandites boys nor girls had a complete varsity lineup to earn a team place in the Cowboy Jamboree on Saturday at Stillwater. The junior high and elementary teams competed at Holland Hall.

Jasmin Lopez led the varsity girls in 64th place with a 5K time of 23:06. Alex Lopez led the boys in 130th place with a time of 19:33, followed by Noah Hanlon in 142nd with a time of 19:43.

Junior high boys placed seventh, led by Taigh Wright’s 12:28 two-mile run in 19th place. Junior high girls didn’t have a full lineup, but Maddyx Hampton placed 48th in 15:14.

The elementary boys placed second, led by Conner Williamson with a 6:11 mile for second place. The elementary girls placed fifth, led by Josie Grona with a 6:48 mile for sixth place.

Volleyball

The 6A No. 15 Sandites (10-14) went 3-3 overall last week and 2-3 at the Owasso tournament. They beat No. 14 Bartlesville 3-1 on the road Tuesday in conference action, then beat Ponca City 2-0 and Southmoore 3-1 in tournament play. They dropped matches of 2-0 to Owasso, 2-0 to Edmond Memorial, and 2-0 to Booker T. Washington.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News