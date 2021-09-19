Sandites graduate Daton Fix wins in USA Wrestling's world team trials

Former four-time state champion Sandite and current Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix won USA Wrestling's Senior World Team Trials' 61kg freestyle division on Sept. 11-12 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Fix outscored his opponents 41-5 with two technical falls to earn the right to represent the United States in the World Wrestling Championships on Oct. 2-10 at Oslo, Norway.
In the Round of 16 he defeated Carter Young 13-2, then he beat 2018 NCAA Champion Seth Gross 11-0 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he topped defending World Team member Tyler Graff 2-0 to earn a best-of-three finale against Nathan Tomasello. The 2015 NCAA Champion was no match for Fix, who won 8-3 and 7-0.
After falling to Fix in his second match, Carter Young battled back to win the consolation bracket and place third. Young is also a former Sandite, winning a state title as a freshman at Sand Springs before transferring to Stillwater.
Young won his first match 8-6 over 2020 ACC Champion Jakob Camacho. In consolations, he received a forfeit from Ethan Lizak, won 10-8 against 2016 NCAA Champion Nahshon Garrett, received a forfeit from Nick Suriano, then beat Graff 9-2 and Gross 15-12.
Young previously committed to and enrolled at Northwestern, but he has now signed with Oklahoma State.
Softball
Sand Springs split four District 6A-3 softball games last week.
The Sandites (11-10, 5-6) won a pair of 16-0 decisions against the combined Tulsa Memorial / Booker T. Washington team before falling 9-3 to Jenks and 8-3 to Stillwater.
The Sandites needed only three innings apiece to run-rule the Tulsa team on Monday, out-hitting TPS 19-1 over the two games.
Kelsi Hilton and Raeagn Rector combined for a no-hitter with six strikeouts in Game 1, and Hilton got the win. Nataley Crawford pitched all of Game 2 and tossed six strikeouts with one hit.
The Sandites will host Bixby at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to wrap up district play.
Cross country
Neither the Sandites boys nor girls had a complete varsity lineup to earn a team place in the Cowboy Jamboree on Saturday at Stillwater. The junior high and elementary teams competed at Holland Hall.
Jasmin Lopez led the varsity girls in 64th place with a 5K time of 23:06. Alex Lopez led the boys in 130th place with a time of 19:33, followed by Noah Hanlon in 142nd with a time of 19:43.
Junior high boys placed seventh, led by Taigh Wright’s 12:28 two-mile run in 19th place. Junior high girls didn’t have a full lineup, but Maddyx Hampton placed 48th in 15:14.
The elementary boys placed second, led by Conner Williamson with a 6:11 mile for second place. The elementary girls placed fifth, led by Josie Grona with a 6:48 mile for sixth place.
Volleyball
The 6A No. 15 Sandites (10-14) went 3-3 overall last week and 2-3 at the Owasso tournament. They beat No. 14 Bartlesville 3-1 on the road Tuesday in conference action, then beat Ponca City 2-0 and Southmoore 3-1 in tournament play. They dropped matches of 2-0 to Owasso, 2-0 to Edmond Memorial, and 2-0 to Booker T. Washington.