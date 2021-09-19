Sandites graduate Daton Fix wins in USA Wrestling's world team trials

Former four-time state champion Sandite and current Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix won USA Wrestling's Senior World Team Trials' 61kg freestyle division on Sept. 11-12 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Fix outscored his opponents 41-5 with two technical falls to earn the right to represent the United States in the World Wrestling Championships on Oct. 2-10 at Oslo, Norway.

In the Round of 16 he defeated Carter Young 13-2, then he beat 2018 NCAA Champion Seth Gross 11-0 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he topped defending World Team member Tyler Graff 2-0 to earn a best-of-three finale against Nathan Tomasello. The 2015 NCAA Champion was no match for Fix, who won 8-3 and 7-0.

After falling to Fix in his second match, Carter Young battled back to win the consolation bracket and place third. Young is also a former Sandite, winning a state title as a freshman at Sand Springs before transferring to Stillwater.

Young won his first match 8-6 over 2020 ACC Champion Jakob Camacho. In consolations, he received a forfeit from Ethan Lizak, won 10-8 against 2016 NCAA Champion Nahshon Garrett, received a forfeit from Nick Suriano, then beat Graff 9-2 and Gross 15-12.

Young previously committed to and enrolled at Northwestern, but he has now signed with Oklahoma State.