Sandites' gold ball dreams end in Choctaw with 48-29 loss to the Yellowjackets

Sand Springs refused to give up, but in the end, the Sandites came up short against the Choctaw Yellowjackets, losing 48-29 in the Class 6AII football quarterfinals Friday night in Choctaw.
Check back at sandspringsleader.com for full coverage.
Sand Springs refused to give up, but in the end, the Sandites came up short against the Choctaw Yellowjackets, losing 48-29 in the Class 6AII football quarterfinals Friday night in Choctaw.
Check back at sandspringsleader.com for full coverage.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.