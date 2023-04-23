Sand Springs’ soccer teams seasons came to a close last week.

The girls team fell 2-1 Friday against District 6A-3 champion Edmond North at Memorial Stadium. Three days earlier, Sand Springs’ playoff chances ended with a 3-0 setback at Union.

Ava Watts scored the lone goal Friday to tie it up from 35 yards deep in the 55th minute, but Julia McBride put the Huskies back on top nine minutes later.

Injuries and a lack of depth deprived the Sand Springs girls’ team of consecutive postseason appearances, but the Sandites still put together a solid season.

Their 8-5 mark is their second-best since 2016, and it marks the first consecutive winning seasons for the Sandites since 2015-16.

Watts ended her junior year with a team-best 21 goals, followed by Alyssa Cunningham with 11.

The Sandites will graduate only four seniors this year: Cunningham, Lauren Foster, Carson Sargent and Allie Wright.

The boys team fell 2-0 to Union and 5-0 to Edmond North, ending their season with a 5-6 record and out of the playoffs.

Brian Boyles and Nathaniel McClaren led the team in scoring with two goals apiece this season.

The boys team also will graduate only four seniors: Boyles, Hudson Byers, Mason Ritter and Logan Wolfe.

Track and field

Caleb Goodman broke his own 4-day-old school record to win the 300-meter hurdles in 40.39 seconds April 18 at Vinita Relays.

The Lady Sandites placed 17th, and the boys took 16th with four total medalists.

Kelsi Hilton took fifth place in the 800-meter run in 2:32.1 and was third in the 1,600 in 5:47.47. Her 1,600 mark ranks her as the fourth-fastest Lady Sandite in school history at that event.

Preston Kennedy took fifth in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 4.75 inches.

Cole Higgins won both the 800 and 1,600-meter runs at Monday’s Frontier Valley Conference junior high meet in Sapulpa, finishing the 800 in 2:19.32 and the 1,600 in 5:04.29.

Chloe Grona won the 800 in 2:35.92 and was the runner-up in the 1,600 in 5:44.86.

Avery Voight won the 110 hurdles in 17.44, placed fifth in the 300 in 47.17, and posted 18 feet, 2 inches for third place in the long jump.

Sienna Egger was the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.55 seconds and placed third in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.47.

Kaidyn Cowan finished third in discus with a mark of 109 feet, 8 inches. Rafi Huff placed fourth in the 3,200 in 12:26.24. Taigh Wright was fifth in the 1,600 in 5:12.1.

The 4x800 relay team of Huff, Wright, Jaxon Hall and Matthew Rigsby placed fourth in 9:53.99.

Overall, the junior high girls placed sixth, the freshman girls placed seventh, the junior high boys were fifth and the freshman boys were seventh.

Keystone Elementary School finished the track season as state runners-up in the Oklahoma Rural Elementary Schools Division III girls track meet.

Golf

Mason Ward shot a 77 to tie for ninth place in the Frontier Valley Conference tournament April 18 at Indian Springs last Tuesday, earning All-FVC second team honors. The Sandites tied for fourth in the tournament with a team score of 316.