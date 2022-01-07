Sandites' girls' basketball remains undefeated with win at BTW

“It is my alma mater, but it just feels good to get a win here,” Berry said. “I knew this was going to be a tough one. Two days of not playing, not practicing, and then getting off the plane at 1 o’clock — so I’m just proud of them.

“They just fought through it and found a way to win.”

Armstead led all scorers, with 16 points and six rebounds, Leyshia Morris had 12 points, Hailey Jackson scored 11 points with eight rebounds, and Layne Kirkendoll scored eight points with seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Sandites outperformed the Hornets in every statistical category but free-throw percentage, combining for 29 rebounds, 10 steals and 11 assists while shooting 47% in the field.

“We’ve got some players that are stepping up and getting better and better each and every game,” Berry said. “We just need more players to keep stepping up and staying positive.”

Sand Springs’ closest margin of victory this season was 17 points in the season opener against Owasso, and the Sandites are winning by an average of 34 points per game.