Sandites first-year track and field coach sees early success

The first track and field season of the Gloria Avey era may have been highlighted by Layne Kirkendoll’s high jump state title, but its glorious finale was a donut relay.

The Charles Page High School Sandites didn’t stop practicing just because the season ended, but they did make practice more fun with some end-of-the-year games that included “Red Light, Green Light” and a three-legged race.

“I want the kids to have fun, but I also want the kids to know that we’re serious about it,” Avey said. “So being serious and having fun are my two goals, and I feel like we accomplished that this year.”

Avey took over the program after three years as an assistant, working two years under Tim Dial and one year under Virginia Williams.

“I’ve had a lot of coaches that I’ve learned from over the years,” she said. “I’ve been coaching for Sand Springs for four years, and I feel like I’ve learned a lot, kind of taking things from different people.”

Avey’s first season was a definite success; the girls placed 15th at state — their highest finish since 2017 — and the boys placed 22nd — their highest finish since 2019.

“I learned a lot,” Avey said. “I’m definitely going to do some things differently next year, but I think it was a really successful season. I think the majority of the kids had a really good time, and they all improved on their times.”

The first-time head coach has spent most of her life in Sand Springs but graduated from the now-defunct Moriah Christian Academy, which didn’t have an athletics program.

“I’ve always been a runner. I’ve always enjoyed running, and I’ve just run on my own ever since I was in middle school,” she said. “Fitness and exercise has always been a passion of mine, so I kind of got recruited to (coach) track.”

Avey also has been active in roller derby and crossfit over the years. She graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2017 and also teaches math at Charles Page High School.

Her husband, Kevin Avey, is the strength and conditioning coach for the Sandites, an assistant football coach and the head coach of the new girls powerlifting program.

The Sandites can credit a lot of their season’s success to athletes such as Kirkendoll, the senior leaper with Division I prospects.

“Layne has made podium every year of high school except the year she lost to COVID,” Avey said.

“She’s just got that God-given talent. There’s just a few little tweaks that we make and little cues that we give her, but she just pretty much knows what to do.”

Kirkendoll already had full-ride scholarship offers from Oral Roberts University and South Dakota State University coming into her senior year, and she has also collected some offers to play collegiate basketball, although she has yet to make a commitment.

The Sandites also will lose shot-put qualifier Matthew Shelton, discus qualifier Jestin Rawlins and relay runner Jazmin Lopez but will return Kelsi Hilton, Josie Myers and Gracie Gifford from the 4x800 team next season.