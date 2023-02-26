The Sand Springs boys’ wrestling team took 10th place at the 6A state tournament with two placers, in their best finish since 2020.

Mitchell Smith took fourth place at 150 pounds to end his career as a four-time state qualifier and two-time placer with a 108-35 record.

Mason Harris took fourth place at heavyweight and finished his junior year with a team-best 40-9 record.

The Sandites went 3-3 in the wrestle-in round and 3-3 in the quarterfinals with Jayden Pait, Jaxon Trotter and Ethan White earning their way into the main bracket.

Smith, Harris and Kase Skaggs all advanced to the semifinals before taking their first losses. Skaggs and Trotter were both eliminated one win short of the podium.

Sand Springs will graduate Smith and White but will return 12 starters and seven state qualifiers next season.

Soccer

The Charles Page High School boys soccer team improved to 2-0-1 in preseason action, while the girls fell to 2-1-0.

The boys won 3-0 against Collinsville on Feb. 21 with goals from Elias Villanueva, Zac Ritter, and Elgin Hernandez, with Brian Boyles recording an assist. They battled to a 1-1 draw against Sapulpa with Eli Bise scoring the lone goal.

The girls fell 2-1 against Collinsville, with Alyssa Cunningham scoring the lone goal on an assist from Ava Watts. On Thursday, they defeated Sapulpa 4-1 with two goals from Watts and one goal apiece from Avery Miller and Ashley Feigenbaum.

The Sandites have one more scrimmage scheduled Tuesday against Glenpool before they will open the regular season Friday with home matches against Tulsa NOAH at 6 p.m.

Bowling

The CPHS girls bowling team of Tabby Hicks, Olivia Alexander, Zoe Butler and Kyeara Owens finished as regional runners-up Feb. 18 in Sapulpa, advancing to the state tournament Saturday in Enid.

At state, they sat in second place after eight games of qualifying but were eliminated in the first round of bracket play.

“I’m so proud of this team,” coach Shawn Judy said. “Three out of the four girls on the team, this is the first year they have competed in high school bowling. I believe we overachieved every expectation that anybody put on us.”

Baseball

Sandite baseball improved to 5-1-1 in preseason games, losing 7-6 at Owasso on Feb. 20 before winning 9-6 against Bartlesville a day later and 13-0 against Glenpool on Thursday. On Saturday, they beat Edmond Santa Fe 2-0 and tied Noble 3-3.

The Sandites will travel to Pryor on Monday and will host Union on Tuesday to conclude the preseason.

The regular season will kick off Thursday against Greenwood, Arkansas, with a home game Friday against Shawnee. Sand Springs will travel to Yukon on Saturday.