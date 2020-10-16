Sandites fall to top-ranked Bixby at home, 51-20

“We called a rugby punt,” Klinck said. “Where we’re going to stretch it and (do a fake punt) if it’s there, go for it. If it’s not, punt it away. That one was on us as coaches. We’ve got coach that better.”

The CPHS offense took some deep shots down field but was unable to convert early on as the Sandites were held without a first down on their first four drives. Taking over at its own 20 after Bixby’s third touchdown, CPHS quarterback Ty Pennington gave his team some breathing room with an 11-yard scramble for a first down. On the next play, Pennington found Jamon Sisco near midfield. The Sandite senior fought away from defenders then sprinted away for a 69-yard touchdown, his second receiving score of the season.

“We took some chances going down the field,” Klinck said. “We’re going to be able to scheme some things up so if we can protect our guys we can make some plays. We’ve just got to get better as coaches.”

With a 30-6 halftime lead, Bixby put the game away with three Presley scores in the third quarter, the last a 78-yard catch and run down the sidelines.

Pennington followed with the game’s longest running play, a 59-yard scamper that gave CPHS the ball at the Bixby 18. Four plays later, facing a 4th and 11, Pennington found Keaton Campbell in the endzone for a 19-yard score.