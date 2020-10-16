Sandites fall to top-ranked Bixby at home, 51-20

Sand Springs defensive focus going into Thursday night was to limit the exploits of star running back Braylin Presley and Bixby ground game.
The Sandites held the junior to 64 rushing yards on 14 carries, well under the 472 yards he had churned out in the Spartans’ previous two games.
“We came in at least trying to neutralize the Presley kid with the run game,” said Charles Page High School coach Bobby Klinck. “I think we did a pretty good job.”
The problem for CPHS was the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6AII was much more than a one-trick pony. Quarterback Mason Williams threw for 313 yards and three scores and Bixby added a touchdown on special team along with an impressive defensive performance in dealing the Sandites a 51-20 defeat at Memorial Stadium.
CPHS (4-3 overall, 2-2 in District 6AII-2) fell into a tie for fourth place in the district with Ponca City after its second straight loss. Bixby (6-0, 3-0) remained a game ahead of Booker T. Washington and Choctaw atop the standings while extending the state’s longest current win streak at 31 straight.
CPHS and Bixby actually traded punts through the first half of the first quarter when the Spartans broke through with three touchdowns in the final six minutes to lead 22-0. Bixby’s first score was set up when the Sandites were stopped short on a fake punt inside their own 20.
“We called a rugby punt,” Klinck said. “Where we’re going to stretch it and (do a fake punt) if it’s there, go for it. If it’s not, punt it away. That one was on us as coaches. We’ve got coach that better.”
The CPHS offense took some deep shots down field but was unable to convert early on as the Sandites were held without a first down on their first four drives. Taking over at its own 20 after Bixby’s third touchdown, CPHS quarterback Ty Pennington gave his team some breathing room with an 11-yard scramble for a first down. On the next play, Pennington found Jamon Sisco near midfield. The Sandite senior fought away from defenders then sprinted away for a 69-yard touchdown, his second receiving score of the season.
“We took some chances going down the field,” Klinck said. “We’re going to be able to scheme some things up so if we can protect our guys we can make some plays. We’ve just got to get better as coaches.”
With a 30-6 halftime lead, Bixby put the game away with three Presley scores in the third quarter, the last a 78-yard catch and run down the sidelines.
Pennington followed with the game’s longest running play, a 59-yard scamper that gave CPHS the ball at the Bixby 18. Four plays later, facing a 4th and 11, Pennington found Keaton Campbell in the endzone for a 19-yard score.
On the next Sandite drive, Jacob Blevins hauled in a 31-yard grab and Blake Jones scored from 33 yards out for the final 51-20 margin with 8:25 left in the contest.
“They came out and jumped on us pretty quick,” Klinck said. “But the fact that we kept fighting, I was pretty proud of our guys.”
Pennington threw for 124 yards and led the team with 62 rushing yards.
