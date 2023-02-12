Sand Springs' wrestling team ended the dual season with a 59-12 loss to Bixby in the Dual State quarterfinals Friday at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.

The Spartans took a 35-0 lead before heavyweight Mason Harris won a 2-0 decision against Garrett Ritter.

Sand Springs' Kase Skaggs won a 5-1 decision against Chase Dyer and David Ritchey pinned Tucker Clark to make it 35-12, but the Spartans won the final four matches by fall.

The Sandites ended the year with a 13-5 record, their best mark since 2019.

Sand Springs will return to action in the 6A East regional Friday at Jenks. The Sandites placed sixth in regionals last season and will be looking to crown their first regional champion since 2019.

Youth wrestling: The Keystone Kids wrestling club competed at the OKWA Northwest Regionals in Newkirk on Saturday and won the Open 15U category. The Keystone Kids had 10 champions, including several members of the Charles Page High School team.

Ayreson Reiss, Preston Reyna, Jace Simms, Hagan Wolfenberger, Isaac Sensintaffar, Hudson Waag, Na’Kya Canady, Karson Waag, Sutton Hawley and Ryley Kester all won their divisions.

Kason Wolfe, Ryker Dawes, Trey Tunnell and Kydon Harness finished as runners-up; Mason Londo, Audree Robinson and Rowdy Ash placed third; Holden Yingst, Maddix Spencer, Carsten Reiss and Hunter Fields placed fourth; Ethan Schueler finished fifth; and Joshua Compton placed sixth.

All top-eight finishers qualified for the 45th annual OKWA State Championship that will be held Friday and Saturday at Tulsa's Expo Square Pavilion.