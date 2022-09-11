Sandites face Ponca City in home opener Friday

After two road games, Charles Page High School's Sandites will have their home football opener against Ponca City at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Sand Springs, ranked No. 7 in Class 6AII, is 1-1 while Ponca City is 0-2.

The Sandites return home after a 67-3 loss at Class 6AI juggernaut Bixby last Friday night. Bixby extended its state-record winning streak to 52.

If anyone was expecting a close rematch of the 2015 6AII State Final in Friday night’s game, between 6AII No. 5 Sand Springs and 6AI No. 1 Bixby, they were sorely disappointed.

Austin Havens was 12-of-15 passing for 158 yards and three touchdowns, and starter Connor Kirby was 3-of-4 for 135 yards and two touchdowns, with another score on the ground for Bixby.

“We’ve got packages for each of those guys,” said Spartan coach Loren Montgomery, a CPHS graduate. “So it just kind of depends on what the defense is giving us, how they’re lining up to the different personnel packages. We try to roll in a lot of people.”

The Spartans took a 25-0 lead in the first quarter and steamrolled to a 53-0 halftime lead to put to bed any thoughts of an upset.

Bixby held the Sandites to only 56 yards and three first downs in the first half, while coming away with two interceptions.

“I felt like we were clean early in the first quarter and a half or so, protected the football pretty well, executed our stuff,” Montgomery said. “I would have liked to have seen us run the ball a little bit better, but I was proud. We had a lot of guys step up and make plays.”

Bixby racked up 186 yards on 34 carries from 11 different backs, led by Jett Turner with 4 carries for 53 yards.

After forcing a punt on the Sandites’ opening drive, the Spartans needed only two plays to get on the board with a 62-yard pass from Kirby to Kordell Gouldsby. Kirby ran in the PAT for an 8-0 lead.

Sam McCormick picked off Marek Matheson at the Sandites’ 12-yard line, setting up a 31-yard field goal from Levi Hoffman.

A quick three-and-out for the Sandites led to a 71-yard scoring strike from Kirby to Luke Hasz, followed by an encore on the two-point conversion.

Tyson Williams got the Spartan defense on the board with a 35-yard pick six, but the Sandites managed to block Hoffman’s kick to make it 25-0 after the first quarter.

Bixby opened the second stanza with a 10-play, 67-yard march, capped by a 1-yard run from Kirby. Joshua Newkirk recovered Hoffman’s onside kick and Havens found Hasz for a 9-yard score three plays later.

Havens added a 31-yard touchdown strike to McCormick and Hasz scored on a 17-yard reverse to end the half.

In the second half, Christian Kaiser scored on a 12-yard shovel pass from Havens to make it 60-0.

Kyle Morrall recovered a muffed punt to set up a 28-yard field goal from Jonathan Daniels to avert the shutout, and the Spartans scored their final touchdown on a 37-yard run by Turner.

Matheson ended the night 5-of-10 passing for 30 yards and two picks before the Sandites turned to freshman Easton Webb midway through the second quarter.

Webb was 6-of-11 for 59 yards. Jacob Blevins led the receiving corps with 5 catches for 50 yards.

The Sandites were limited to only 23 rushing yards on 27 carries.

Hasz was the star for the Spartans with three catches for 93 yards and had 13 yards rushing for three total TDs.

SPARTANS 67, SANDITES 3

Sand Springs 0 0 3 0— 3

Bixby 25 28 14 0— 67

1st Quarter

BIX — Gouldsby 62 pass from Connor Kirby (Connor Kirby run), 8:22

BIX — FG, Levi Hoffman 31, 5:42

BIX — Luke Hasz 71 pass from Connor Kirby (Luke Hasz pass from Connor Kirby), 2:21

BIX — Tyson Williams 35 interception return (kick failed), 1:10

2nd Quarter

BIX — Connor Kirby 1 run (Levi Hoffman kick), 9:43

BIX — Luke Hasz 9 pass from Havens (Levi Hoffman kick), 8:46

BIX — McCormick 31 pass from Havens (Levi Hoffman kick), 4:40

BIX — Luke Hasz 17 run (Levi Hoffman kick), 2:41

3rd Quarter

BIX — Christian Kaiser 12 pass from Havens (Levi Hoffman kick), 11:08

SAN — Daniels 28 field goal, 6:50

BIX — Jett Turner 37 run (Levi Hoffman kick), 2:38

