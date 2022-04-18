Sandites enjoying their winningest girls soccer season

For the first time in Charles Page High School's history, the girls soccer team has 10 victories in a season.

The Sandites (10-3) reached that milestone with a 2-0 victory Friday night in Stillwater.

In the postgame huddle, after getting doused by the team’s water bottles in celebration, a soaking wet coach Cisco Chavez had a simple request for his Sandites:

“Win out.”

That's a tall order for a program that has only sniffed the postseason a few times in school history, but Chavez has insisted from the beginning of the season that this team has the potential to do something special.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “I’m so proud of the girls and the coaching staff.”

The previous best mark for the Sandites was 9-6, first accomplished under Lucas Gray in 2010 and repeated by Bobby Behrens’ team in 2016.

More important than the team’s 10 wins overall, though, is its 3-1 record in district play. The Sandites haven’t pulled off that feat since 2012, the last time they qualified for the postseason.

“I’m just proud,” Chavez said. “There’s no words. I’m emotional because these girls have been working hard through everything, and I’m so proud of them. “It doesn’t matter who I call on; they all give me their everything.”

Sand Springs dominated the Pioneers (5-8, 2-3) offensively and spent 59 minutes of play on Stillwater’s half of the field. However, the Sandites had few shots on goal thanks to a stingy Stillwater defense.

The game remained scoreless until sophomore Ava Watts snuck in a lefty shot with only 56 seconds left in the first half for her 16th goal of the year.

Stillwater opened the second half much more aggressively, and Chrissen Harland broke through the Sandites backfield 12 minutes into the half to threaten an equalizer, but Christina Thompson made the save on Stillwater’s only shot on goal.

Freshman Lainey Stanfill connected on her 19th goal of the season in the 57th minute.

The Sandites have now outscored their opponents 46-16 this season with six clean sheets.

“We have an outstanding defense,” Chavez said. “We continue to tell them that they’re one of the best in the state. They’re one of the youngest in the state defensively. That D is really no joke.”

The Sandites’ schedule won’t get any easier in the coming week. Next up is a home battle with district leader Union (10-5, 5-0) on Tuesday before the team travels to Edmond North (9-1, 4-1) on Friday.

“We’ve got Union Tuesday. It’s going to be a really tough game," Chavez said. "Hopefully we can pull out a victory and try to secure a home playoff game.”