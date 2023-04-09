Sand Springs’ soccer teams celebrated Senior Night on Friday with a sweep over Choctaw.

The girls team won 9-0 behind hat tricks from Alyssa Cunningham and Ava Watts, a brace from Ashlee Feigenbaum and a goal from Allie Wright.

Cunningham, Watts and Feigenbaum recorded assists, and Sophia Hart made three saves.

The boys won 2-0 with goals from Elias Villanueva and Eli Bise to snap a nine-game district losing streak.

The Sandites' soccer teams opened the week with shutout losses April 4 at Jenks, with the girls falling 7-0 and the boys 5-0.

The boys team is 5-3 overall, and the girls are 6-2. Both are 1-2 in 6A-3 district play.

The Sandites will travel to Putnam City on Tuesday and will host Stillwater on Friday.

Basketball

Sand Springs’ Hailey Jackson was selected to the Large East basketball roster for the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State Games scheduled July 26 at Sapulpa's Chieftain Center. Jackson averaged 18.2 points this season.

Baseball

The Sandites (14-6, 5-3) split yet another district series, taking down Jenks (15-7, 7-1) on Monday at home before falling Tuesday on the road.

Sand Springs jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Monday before coasting to a 9-3 upset win. Eli Buxton (2-3) tossed seven strikeouts for the win.

Wyatt Rutledge hit an inside-the-park homer in the first inning, and Brody Rutledge hit a solo shot over the right-field fence in the fourth.

They nearly repeated the win Tuesday, taking a 2-0 lead into the seventh before losing 3-2.

On Thursday, the Sandites rolled 11-4 past Glenpool (11-13). Jace Arnold (2-1) tossed seven strikeouts in 3⅓ innings for the win.

Wyatt Rutledge threw three strikeouts and one hit in 3⅔ innings and also scored a bases-clearing triple in the sixth.

Dom Ornelas hit his sixth homer of the year in the first inning and scored four RBIs with two runs.

The Sandites picked up an 11-2 run-rule win Saturday at Edmond Deer Creek (13-9), outhitting the Antlers 15 to 3.

Gage Elliott (5-0) got the complete game win with three strikeouts. Riley Rutledge went 3-for-3 at the plate, Ornelas was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, and Brody Rutledge was 2-of-4 with three runs.

Sand Springs will play a district series with Southmoore Monday and Tuesday before playing three consecutive nondistrict road games Thursday through Saturday at Bartlesville, Union and Westmoore.

Track and field

Sand Springs’ girls finished ninth and the boys took 10th place on April 3 at the Oologah Invitational Track Meet.

Kelsi Hilton was the top performer for either team, placing second in the 800-meter run in 2:35.78 and second in the 1,600 in 6:02.83.

Rafi Huff was the runner-up in the 3,200 meter in 12:20.9, and Connor Shipman was third in 12:23.2. Taigh Wright took sixth in the 1,600 in 5:22.36.

Sienna Eger placed third in the 300-meter hurdles in 52.02 seconds. Caleb Goodman was fifth in 45.34.

Hudson Shope placed third in long jump at 19 feet, 10 inches.

The girls relay teams took fifth place in both the 4x100 and 4x200. The boys were sixth in the 4x200 and fifth in the 4x800.

Both the boys and girls took ninth place at the Tahlequah meet on Friday.

Hilton once again came in as the runner-up in the 800, finishing in 2:29.57, and was fourth in the 1600 in 5:57.51.

Goodman was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.06 seconds, which ranks third all-time for a Sandite.

The boys 4x800 team placed fourth in 9:29.55. Amaia Harp placed sixth in discus, with a throw of 90 feet, 6 inches.

The Sandites will return to action Friday at Claremore.