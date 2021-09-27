Sandites end softball district schedule with upset over Bixby

Sand Springs wrapped up softball district action with a 3-2 upset over Bixby on Thursday, holding the Spartans scoreless after the first inning.
JoLee McNally scored on a double from Lauren Hammock in the first inning, then hit a triple in the third inning and tied it up on a double from Avery Tanner. Kelsi Hilton scored the go-ahead run on Morgan Rector's single in the sixth.
Bixby put two runners on in the seventh, but Tanner scooped a grounder and made the throw to first to end the game. Hilton got the win in the pitcher’s circle with seven hits allowed, two strikeouts and three walks.
The Sandites finished fourth in 6A-3 with an 8-6 record. Bixby (20-9) was 9-3 in the district.
Sand Springs, 15-13 overall, then competed at the Tahlequah-NSU festival and went 1-3 during the weekend.
Raegan Rector pitched a 10-5 win against Jay on Saturday, giving up only four hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Hilton led the offense, batting 2-of-3 for two runs, two RBI, and a double.
The Sandites lost 11-4 to Tuttle, 6-0 to Moore and 10-2 to Edmond Deer Creek.
They will wrap up the regular season Thursday at Oologah. Regional assignments will be released Friday.
Volleyball
Class 6A No. 16 Sand Springs (13-17 overall, 2-4 Frontier Valley) went 3-3 last week, winning a 3-0 conference sweep of Muskogee on Tuesday before competing at the Bishop McGuinness tournament over the weekend.
In Tuesday’s match against Muskogee, Payton Robbins scored 10 kills and five aces, Teyha Johnson recorded 19 assists, Jacelyn Smith scored eight kills, Charley Fahland made nine digs and scored four aces, and Layla Lenex had four blocks. All five of Robbins’ aces came in a 9-0 run during the second set.
The Sandites easily dismantled the Roughers 25-13, 25-9 and 25-11.
In Oklahoma City, the Sandites won 2-0 against Choctaw and Yukon but fell 2-0 to Bishop McGuinness, Deer Creek and Carl Albert.
The Sandites will return to action Thursday with a home conference match against Booker T. Washington.
Fishing
The Charles Page High School fishing club competed at the Oklahoma Bass Nation trail events Sept. 18-19 on Broken Bow Lake.
Mack Taylor and Parker Haling placed ninth on Saturday, catching five fish weighing 8.77 pounds. Then on Sunday they caught five fish weighing 8.06 pounds for 10th place.
They are currently sixth overall in this season’s standings.
Nate Griffin and Jaxon Trotter caught two fish weighing 3.31 pounds on Saturday for 33rd place.
The next OBN trail event will be Oct. 16 on Skiatook Lake.
Cross country
The Sand Springs elementary team competed at Bishop Kelley on Sept. 21 and took third place in a combined boys and girls run.
Chloe Grona led the team with a second-place finish, running a 5:48 mile. Josie Grona placed seventh in 6:11, and Jacob Lovins placed eighth in 6:12.