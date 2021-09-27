Sandites end softball district schedule with upset over Bixby

Sand Springs wrapped up softball district action with a 3-2 upset over Bixby on Thursday, holding the Spartans scoreless after the first inning.

JoLee McNally scored on a double from Lauren Hammock in the first inning, then hit a triple in the third inning and tied it up on a double from Avery Tanner. Kelsi Hilton scored the go-ahead run on Morgan Rector's single in the sixth.

Bixby put two runners on in the seventh, but Tanner scooped a grounder and made the throw to first to end the game. Hilton got the win in the pitcher’s circle with seven hits allowed, two strikeouts and three walks.

The Sandites finished fourth in 6A-3 with an 8-6 record. Bixby (20-9) was 9-3 in the district.

Sand Springs, 15-13 overall, then competed at the Tahlequah-NSU festival and went 1-3 during the weekend.

Raegan Rector pitched a 10-5 win against Jay on Saturday, giving up only four hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Hilton led the offense, batting 2-of-3 for two runs, two RBI, and a double.

The Sandites lost 11-4 to Tuttle, 6-0 to Moore and 10-2 to Edmond Deer Creek.

They will wrap up the regular season Thursday at Oologah. Regional assignments will be released Friday.