Sandites drop basketball homecoming games to Broken Arrow

Sand Springs saw its homecoming festivities dampened in a pair of varsity basketball losses to Broken Arrow Friday night at the Ed Dubie Field House.

The unranked boys brought a fight to undefeated No. 1 Broken Arrow, holding the Tigers to their lowest-scoring performance of the season in a 52-33 loss.

The No.9 Lady Sandites (11-5, 4-3) fell in a close 46-43 affair after erasing an early 15-point second quarter deficit.

No. 11 Broken Arrow (11-6, 5-3) led 30-17 at halftime but the Sandites dominated the third quarter and Kiaryn Taylor gave the home team the lead to open the fourth.

“We hadn’t played in a while,” said head coach Josh Berry, whose team was dealt a nine-day gap between games after Tuesday’s trip to Booker T. Washington was canceled for inclement weather.

“We haven’t played since last Tuesday. You can only go against each other so much and you can only do so much to keep that concentration. I think that time off hurt us.”

“Once we kind of got settled in and played some team basketball, I think that’s when we kind of got things going. Early on we missed shots, but they weren’t great shots we were taking.”

The biggest struggle on the night was containing 5-ft-10 guard McKenzie Mathurin, a heavily recruited Division I prospect who exploded for 18 points in the first half.

In the second half the Sandites held Mathurin to only one field goal but sent her to the charity stripe for seven points in the fourth quarter.

A three-pointer from Calla Fueshko cut it as close as 45-42 with 6.2 seconds left but the Sandites were unable to find enough magic to pull ahead.

Mathurin finished with 28 points to lead all scorers while the Sandites were led by Hailey Jackson with 15 points and six rebounds.

“As long as we learn to play the style that we want to play and play together and trust each other, then we’re gonna be fine,” said Berry.

“The playoffs are going to seed themselves and we still have a good chance of getting a good seed if we take care of business down the stretch.”

Sand Springs will return to action Tuesday at Bartlesville at 6:30 p.m.. The Booker T. Washington game has been rescheduled for Thursday at 5:00 p.m. and the Sandites will also travel to Muskogee on Friday.

(Boys) BAHS 52, CPHS 33

The Sand Springs boys (8-8, 1-6) did their best to keep the game close against No. 1 Broken Arrow (16-0, 8-0) but couldn’t keep up with the undefeated Tigers.

The Sandites never led, but only trailed by 14 to enter the fourth quarter before Broken Arrow went on a 7 point run.

Alijah Roper led all scorers with 16 and Luke Hooper added 10, but no other Sandites scored more than 2.

Oklahoma State-signee Connor Dow had a quiet night with only four points, but Justice Sutton filled in handily with 14 points to lead a balanced Tiger offense with eight players in the scorebook.